Sean Penn is getting dragged on Twitter after whining about men becoming “feminized”

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has come under fire for comments about “feminized” men in a recent interview. Predictably, Twitter has thoughts.

Penn made the remarks while promoting the drama Flag Day in which he stars alongside his daughter, Dylan.

Speaking to The Independent, Penn said, “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminized. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them.”

The actor added, “There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

Related: Sean Penn & Crispin Glover in drag? Just WTF is The Beaver Trilogy?

The comments follow remarks Penn made earlier this month, which also criticized men becoming more feminine.

“I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized,” Penn told UK outlet iNews. “I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”

Penn, who won an Oscar for playing LGBTQ rights icon Harvey Milk, most recently appeared in Licorice Pizza, playing Golden Age Hollywood star William Holden.

Since his comments, Twitter had exploded with criticism for the actor…

I'm sorry, but is this the same Sean Penn who won an Oscar (and several other awards) for portraying gay icon Harvey Milk? https://t.co/cwyYUsZEBV — Yves' Pinned Tweet (@AdamantxYves) January 28, 2022

Sean Penn, who won an Oscar for playing a gay civil rights icon, is out there being homophobic. When LGBTQ+ people express reluctance to straight actors playing queer roles, this is exactly the kind of shit we're talking abouthttps://t.co/zqIgYFZSO7 — Resting Intense Face (R.I.F.) (@Nico_Lang) January 28, 2022

Sean Penn being homophobic is on trend with his brand. ? — ???Dannie D??? (@DannieD01) January 29, 2022

Finally got this episode finished! Sorry for being late (and not calling out low-key/mid-key jackass Sean Penn).

Listen on your podcast apps or https://t.co/Q8ihXqdiA9#PearlJam #LostDogs #BetterBandPod https://t.co/L3rKPLLGA5 pic.twitter.com/t4uTvWSDo0 — Listen Up Podcasts (@ListenUpReno) January 31, 2022

Remembering that time Mickey Rourke called out Sean Penn for playing Harvey Milk, saying he's the

most homophobic dude he knows. — my life with the blue öyster thrill kill kult (@phonyestate) January 29, 2022

I blame the cowards raising them. Sean Penn says American men have become 'feminized,' blames 'cowardly genes'https://t.co/bioX3LHKvi — KennyLetter3 aka The Neanderthal (@KennyLetter3) January 31, 2022

Sean Penn giving advice on masculinity is like a dolphin giving advice on how to live in the desert. — Faol Wolf (@OFaolainWolf) January 31, 2022

Sean Penn be like pic.twitter.com/nOMUKKpaVI — Cinema Collector (@CinemaCoIIector) January 28, 2022

Sean Penn doesn't need to exist when Jeff Goldblum is out here killing it. pic.twitter.com/CFIns9niI1 — Inartful Tweeter: Just Terribly Worded Not Racist (@420AttyChicago) January 28, 2022

I feel sorry for Sean Penn. He won an Oscar for playing one of the most iconic queer leaders in American history, and yet, even the preparation he did for that role failed to liberate him from the prison of his own gendered insecurity. Being Sean Penn is punishment in itself. — Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) January 28, 2022

Sean Penn says American men have become 'feminized,' blames 'cowardly genes' for men "putting on a skirt." Well ?@SeanPenn?, don’t wear a “skirt” if you don’t want to. https://t.co/xBKwHkvRHV — David Romero (@DavidRomero777) January 31, 2022

If your concept of manhood is so fragile an article of women’s clothing threatens it, maybe you need to reevaluate (@ Sean Penn) — i used to be cool (@Superprattual) January 31, 2022

sean penn: men been feminized idk maybe genes jeff goldblum: sounds like a you problem, sean pic.twitter.com/s6QOCaI5N0 — meg (@the_meghaning) January 29, 2022