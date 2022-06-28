‘Shadowhunters’ actor Luke Baines quietly comes out in Pride month Insta post

English actor Luke Baines just quietly came out in an Instagram post, announcing, “I’ve been lucky enough to have been in love twice — the first with a woman, the second with a man. Label that however you like, but all I know is that… love is love. Happy pride!”

The 32-year-old actor is perhaps best known for his role in the 2015 slasher flick The Girl in the Photographs and his recurring role as the demonic villain Jonathan Morgenstern in the supernatural TV series Shadowhunters. He also had a small role in the 2013 live-action Disney drama Saving Mr. Banks and in the Star Wars‘ TV series The Mandalorian. He has modeled for various brands including American Eagle.

It’s worth noting that Shadowhunters, which ran from 2016 to 2019, also featured a long-running same-sex romance between the character Alec Lightwood, a gay angelic guardian, and Magnus Bane, a bisexual warlock. Though both characters were played by actors who are currently married to women, the relationship has made the series a favorite amongst gay fans.

Welcome to the Pride, Luke!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Baines (@lukebaines)

