Simu Liu likes to go shirtless on and off the red carpet … and no one is complaining

Simu Liu is too sexy for his shirt!

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star has shown his superhero skills on the big screen, but it’s his other God-given assets that he can’t stop flaunting on the red carpet.

Related: Chace Crawford shows off his hairy pits and abs in grey sweatpants & he’s got all ‘The Boys’ drooling

Last week, the 33-year-old showed up to an event in Toronto wearing a chic two-piece grey suit without a shirt underneath that perfectly highlighted his toned and very muscular stomach.

He accessorized his belly-baring ensemble with a couple of gold chains that bordered ever-so slightly into Jersey Shore territory but still managed to be ab-fab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

Turns out this isn’t the first time Liu has dared to go sans shirt on a red carpet or underneath a jacket.

Here are a sampling of Liu giving thirsty but make it fashion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

To get his chiseled body on point, the actor previously documented the intense training he underwent to become Marvel’s first Asian lead superhero, which entailed martial arts, impressive backflips and hours upon hours in the gym.

His explosive workouts have led to Liu maintaining the muscular physique, which he thankfully isn’t shy about flaunting on social media.

Check out his body of work:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

Liu recently wrapped work with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film Barbie, which is also nominated for Next Big Thing in the 2023 Queerties. The role required Liu to make more modifications to his stellar physique by having to wax off all his body hair.

“Waxing has been an education to say the least,” he told the Independent. “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life.” Liu’s pain is fans’ gain as images of his smooth, shirtless torso will attest.

In honor of Liu’s penchant for being too sexy for his shirt, we can’t help but have the cheese-tastic 1991 single I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred stuck in our heads.

Take a minute to take in all the campy ridiculousness of these bald, oiled up, Euro leather daddies prancing on the catwalk. So sexy it hurts!