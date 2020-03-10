Students launch protest at BYU after the school does 180 on same-sex relationships

Students at Brigham Young University have gathered to protest the school’s turn about on same-sex relationships. Just weeks after tossing out a university code of conduct rule that banned homosexual relationships, the school released a statement saying that same-sex relationships were still prohibited by the school’s “moral standards.”

SFGate reports that Caroline McKenzie, a 23-year-old bisexual music major, joined in the protest in anger. She’d begun dating a woman not long after BYU changed its so-called “honor code.” Students who engage in homosexual behavior are subject to expulsion.

“It’s psychologically damaging,” said McKenzie.”It has been a roller coaster the last couple of weeks. This last Wednesday pretty much destroyed me. It felt like I was drowning again.”

McKenzie joined several hundred protesters outside the headquarters for the Church of Latter-Day Saints, the religious organization which owns Brigham Young University. She carried a sign that read “My family doesn’t want me, now my school? BYU is home.”

The Church of LDS has come under wide criticism for its attacks on the LGBTQ community, support of conversion therapy and campaign against marriage equality.