It sure looks like Madonna has something MAJOR planned and fans are about to lose it

Fans of bygone Madonna eras may find themselves pulled back into the pop queen’s orbit with an upcoming project. Details are still very hush-hush, but from all appearances, Madge is just days away from announcing the tour of a lifetime.

The intrusive chanteuse just celebrated a legendary career last year with her biggest compilation album ever. Finally Enough Love: 50 number ones dropped in August, serving as an ultimate victory lap for a performer who’s spent the last four decades topping the dance charts — well, her ultimate victory lap until now.

The alleged tour is thought to kick off in 2023, exactly forty years after the release of her self-titled debut album. With a rumored setlist spanning her entire career, this is set to be her first ever compilation tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Related: Madonna just went on TikTok’s favorite live-show and huffed a bottle of poppers

Madonna has seemingly had hitting the road again on her mind for a while now. Last year, she waxed on her desire to reintroduce her collection to the youth.

“I’m just looking for interesting, fun ways to re-release my catalog and introduce my music to a new generation. I’m focused on that,” she explained to Variety. “I want to go on tour again, I’m a creature of the stage. That is my happy place.”

She also spoke in an Instagram Live about whether she was planning to tour the world again.

“Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium, baby,” she said, before adding, “Me and Britney, what about that?”

The singer reportedly already has multiple nights booked at London’s O2 Arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Related: That time Madonna banged a ghost in a spooky/sexy Halloween b-side track

Madonna’s last stint on the road was the ever-provocative, slightly messy Madame X Tour, which was cut short by the pandemic. After three long years of touch-and-go masking, distancing, and being wild on TikTok, she’s ready to be face to face with the fans again.

As eccentric as Miss Ciccone has gotten over the years, hearing a full catalogue of “Everybody” and “Hung Up” and “Justify My Love” live back to back to back might actually cause gay cardiac arrests. Hopefully there are medics on standby.

For another dose of new-classic Madonna, check out “Gambler”, her recently re-released “lost single” originally put out on the 1985 Vision Quest soundtrack: