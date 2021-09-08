Surprise! Trump says CA recall election is ‘probably rigged’ by Dems

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the upcoming gubernatorial recall election in California, reaching the conclusion that it is is “probably rigged,” as voters continue to cast their ballots.

It’s a familiar line from his playbook, delivered shamelessly on Tuesday to Right-Wing outlet Newsmax.

The election seeks to remove Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. Mail-in voting expected to favor Newsom is well underway, and the former president continues to spread unproven claims of voter fraud.

Trump, on Newsmax, claims the recall election in California is "probably rigged" (as if Democrats can't win elections there fair and square) pic.twitter.com/gPbSq0XHGN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2021

“Well, it’s probably rigged,” Trump said. “They’re sending out all ballots. It’s all—the ballots are, you know, mail-out, mail-in ballots.”

“In fact, I guess you even have a case where you can make your own ballot,” Trump said.

“When that happens, nobody’s gonna win except these Democrats,” he concluded. “The one thing they’re good at is rigging elections, so I predict it’s a rigged election.”