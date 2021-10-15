Telenovela star Roberto Manrique would like to introduce you to his supercute boyfriend

Roberto Manrique is an Ecuadorian model and telenovela star. In August, he surprised his 2.8 million Instagram followers by coming out as gay. Now, he’s introducing them to his boyfriend.

The 42-year-old shared his truth in a video posted to Instagram on August 31.

“I want to tell you something very important, very intimate, very personal, about which I have never spoken and now I have felt the urge to speak, and that is my sexuality,” he said, before revealing he’s gay.

Manrique went on to say that he never felt the need to talk about it before, but he understood why it mattered to others. He also revealed that he was in a committed relationship with another man.

Now, he’s introducing the world to that man on the latest digital cover of People en Español.

Manrique and his partner, Oliver Ranft, have been in a committed relationship for the past seven years and are proud dog dads together.

“I did not feel that I lived in any closet, I simply did not talk about it with the press,” the actor tells the magazine. “But there was no environment in which I pretended to be something or that hid it.”

He’s definitely not hiding anymore!

Scroll down for more pics from his Instagram page…

