The very best of Queerty’s social media this summer (so far!)

If you don’t follow @Queerty on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok and Threads, you’re only getting half the story. From the Queerty’s Pride50 event in New York City to Margot Robbie’s Barbiecore red carpet takeover, here’s just a taste of what’s been buzzing on our social accounts.
Each month we feature a mix of stories from our socials, photos we love, and Instagrammers we know you’ll love. Want to get featured? Tag @Queerty and use #queerty in your posts and get on our radar.
Kandy Muse & Cameron Scheetz hosts Queerty’s Pride50 Event in the Big Apple
RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Sasha Colby taught us how to whip our hair back and forth
@queerty
RuPaul’s Drag Race goddess #SashaColby on her signature HairWhip…#LGBTQ #30daysofpride? original sound – Queerty*
The Ultimatum Queer Love on Netflix took over our collective reality TV minds
Ice Spice performed in a gigantic basketball hoop
@queerty
Best entrance to a performance ever? We think so. #IceSpice gave it her all at the BETAwards! #PrincessDiana #BarbieWorld? original sound – Queerty*
Jake Shears shared his close-knit relationship with “Padam” queen Kylie Monique
Dylan Mulvanney bravely called out Budweiser
Miss Benny spilled the tea on a Fuller House cast member
@queerty
Miss Benny calls out Candace from FullerHouse. We love you @Miss Benny ! #missbenny #candacecameronbure? original sound – Queerty*
Margot Robbie is a real-life Barbie on the red carpet
@queerty
Did #Barbie just come out?! #harleyquinn #barbiemovie #margotrobbie? original sound – Queerty*
Idina Menzel releases the song of the summer
San Diego Comic-Con was packed with Kenergy
@queerty
Hi Barbie! Hi Ken! The Barbies and Kens took over #SanDiego #ComicCon Day 1. If you see us on the floor today, come say hey! We’ll take your picture. ?? original sound – Queerty*
Here’s what happened with our friends at LGBTQ Nation:
Here’s what happened with our friends at Into:
Lastly, here’s what happened with our friends at GayCities:
Subscribe to Queerty’s newsletter so you don’t miss August’s viral moments.
And don’t forgot to follow LGBTQ Nation’s Threads, Into’s Threads & GayCities’ Threads to keep up on the latest and greatest from all our sites.