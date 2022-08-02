Things go from bad to worse after doctor notices man “riddled” with monkeypox on crowded subway

A Spanish doctor says he was riding the metro in Madrid when he noticed a troubling scene — a fellow passenger was “completely riddled” with monkeypox lesions, “from head to toe, including his hands.” What happened next was equally troubling.
Dr. Arturo M Henriques posted the story in a series of tweets, which were translated and have since gone viral.
“I see the situation and I also see the people around me as if nothing will happen,” he wrote.
The doctor said he decided to “become a Karen” (his words, not ours) and approached the man, who said his own doctor advised him he didn’t need to isolate, and to simply wear a mask.
“I tell him that the injuries all over his body are what are most contagious,” Henriques said. “That I am a doctor and that he possibly did not understand all the indications of his family doctor…”
According to the World Health Organization, “monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person,” primarily through “close contact with lesions.”
The man reportedly brushed off Henriques, so the doctor turned to the other passengers closest to him. He asked a woman seated next to the infected man if she was not worried about contracting the disease.
“How am I going to [get] it if I’m not gay?” she responded.
According to the doctor, the woman elaborated that the “government said that it was the gays who had to take care of themselves.”
Accenting this part of the story with a couple of well-placed face palm emojis, the doctor said he decided to stop arguing and immediately got off the train.
After his initial posts gained traction, Henriques says he was interviewed by a local news station. His 15-minute interview was cut down to a an 8-second clip.
While the current outbreak of the virus has been concentrated among gay and bisexual men, the fact that any straight people think they’re immune has everything to do with stigma surrounding the way it’s talked about.
Closer to home, conservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene have added to the confusion by blaming the entire situation on “gay sex orgies.”
Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, has suggested calling it Schlong Covid instead of monkeypox. Very helpful, Tuck.
Despite the medical community reiterating that monkeypox is not a gay disease, and is not an STI, stigma and misinformation seem to be spreading as fast as the virus itself.
“It is already spreading beyond the gay and bisexual or broader LGBTQ+ community. So it’s for those reasons that it’s incredibly important that we learn from our past and our history,” Colin Quinn, the president of communities at Included Health, recently told Newsweek. “I’ve already said we’ve got our learnings in the playbook from HIV/AIDS, and the lack of core messaging that happened there that created so much stigma… [We need] to really learn from that.”
New York, California and Illinois have all declared states of emergency over the spread of the virus.
UPDATE: Spanish newspaper 20 Minutos has reported that Dr. Arturo Henriques’ account is inaccurate. According to the paper, the man Henriques photographed “denied that he suffers from [monkeypox] and has denied the story.”
He also shared that the “ailment he suffers from is called neurofibromatosis , a disease he has suffered from birth and that causes injuries to his limbs.”
Henriques has since shut down his Twitter account, and the translated version shared by another user has been deleted.
Unfortunately, stigma around monkeypox is still very much real.
Kangol2
This report is a perfect example of why not historicizing and discussing this disease both in scientific and social terms could create yet another pandemic. This story focuses on Spain, but the US had monkeypox outbreaks in 2002 or 2003, and in 2012. Neither was centered in or around LGBTQ communities, but instead spread by rodents. This should be repeated in EVERY report so that people understand this is not an STI, but a virus like smallpox, or, in a different way, Covid-19. I wish this Spanish doctor had said this to everyone on the train.
This current outbreak is being spread through social networks, by skin-to-skin, sexual and other forms of contact, and what should be happening is 1) mass testing; 2) mass tracing; 3) providing vaccines to those in affected and potentially vulnerable communities; 4) rhetoric to lower stigmatization and shaming; and 5) clear guidelines from the CDC and state and municipal health authorities and governments. Right now I’m seeing the exact opposite. While I don’t see the outright malevolence of the Don the Con approach to Covid-19, the current slow response could lead to yet another disaster if the authorities, in Europe, the US and elsewhere, don’t get their acts together.
Rambeaux
There have been Guidelines published from the CDC.
I have had no problem finding them. Just a peripheral perusal on the Internet gives you the Guidelines.
We know a vulnerable community. Gay/Bi men.
(Hell, even sex columnist, Savage, told men to zip it up for a while.)
What is mass testing going to do? Take a look at the pox all over your ass and balls. You passed the test.
And you can “trace” it to the dudes you were doing at the Baths last weekend.
Why not just grow up and stop the risky behavior for a while?
TMBisAOK
@Rambeaux. Oh, you mean the risky behavior of going on the GD subway while infected!? Yes, I agree.
Norm
Wait until those two get it from standing next to someone in an elevator and then spread it to their family and friends. We’ll see how much of a gay disease it is then.
ShiningSex
It’s gross that this person is spreading it knowingly. It’s obvious that they’re doing it knowingly. Gross!
Mister P
I wonder what Joe Rogan would do?
Essie
Several babies have been infected. There really should be more information out there before this thing really gets out of hand. I have a feeling most people think they don’t have to do anything because they aren’t gay. That was the attitude at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic. I would hate to see that happen again.
ShiningSex
It’s gross that a person knowingly spreading a virus sees no issue with this.
If you’re passing this to others knowingly, then you’re pure scum.
CNY1983
too bad that the guy didnt get off at the stop where fox television is and wipe his sweaty calves on tucker carsons face.
CatholicXXX
Here’s hoping that woman get it.
xanadude
I think the whole “gay disease” was started on purpose by the far-right. Sure, a scientist said “THAT INCLUDES men who have sex with men” but probably in response to a question “can gay men spread it” in order to start an agenda to blame it on the gays. I can’t wait until these uppity conservative men and women start getting it and can’t explain how because they’re “not gay!” DANGEROUS times, folks. “Once the rumor spreads, the truth is just the thing of the past…”
mateo
What’s really ridiculous about this is that there’s an exisitng vaccine for Monkeypox. WHY it isn’t being readily available is a mystery to me. On the other hand, I see a similar scenario played out with this as the one that was played out in the first years of HIV-AIDS: until the general (i.e., straight) population starts getting directly affected by it, it will be pooh-poohed as being “just a gay disease”.
nobullguy
If anyone wants to be so stupid as to believe a disease is so selective as to be limited to something like being gay….
Let them enjoy their painful scars.
Fahd
Declaring a state of emergency is fine and good, but if you’ve neglected to use the time available to secure adequate supplies of the vaccine, the incompetence of the government officials need to be exposed and investigated (see especially California)
The delay in obtaining adequate vaccine supplies in California is inexcusable and is yet one more example of government indifference when it comes to the health needs of gay men. Do something about getting the vaccine to people who need it!
just a nurse
I’m not sure if QUEERTY should be a reliable source of valid informaton…
1) You’re going to convince me that a physician did a complete medical exam and diagnosis on a subway train? Including a PCR lab culture for definitive diagnosis? What, did he courier a sample to and from the train during the trip?
2) There are at least a dozen skin disorders with lesions.
3)There’s a link to Newsweek in the article?? Red flag.
4) Twitter is now a reliable source? The posts have been removed, BTW. I wonder why?
Be safe and keep your friends and family safe.
Caelestius
The news story has some holes in it–Spain is one of the least homophobic countries in the world, so it’s possible we’re getting a bonkers version of a version. And if the man indeed has neurofibromatosis, then of course his answer would be muddled after getting embarrassed on public transit! But in any case, Kangol2 is right.
Also, hoping women “get it” is just misogynist crap, and telling gay men to “just grow up” doesn’t help any community. C’mon, guys, let’s be bigger than the idiots on the Right, and smarter than the airheads amongst us. We can be the messengers of fact in every public-health crisis, given our history of showing the world how it’s done right.
Be a lighthouse, not a shipwreck.
BigJohnSF
Read the whole article. The guy in question did not have Monkey Pox, he had elephant man disease. Not contagious. But the attitudes of the passengers were ironically ridiculous (“how can I get monkey pox if I’m not gay?”). Everybody just get the vaccine – there’s a big new shipment, yes, here in California. I got my shot #1 yesterday. You can whine about what the government is doing, or you can be rational and get vaccinated. And probably take a break from touching other men until you’re vaccinated.
humble charlie
never underestimate the stupidity of people whether straight or gay. right now people should err on the side of caution because a lot of misinformation will spread.