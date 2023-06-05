pure joy

This Golden Girls/Kylie Minogue ‘Padam Padam’ video mashup is the best thing you’ll see all day

Kylie Minogue’s comeback with summer anthem “Padam Padam” shows no signs of slowing up. It’s shaping up to be her biggest hit in over a decade, thanks in no small part to it going viral on social media.

One of the videos to celebrate it combines clips of The Golden Girls with the track. It was made by Instagram user @mhstanton81 but gained greater traction on other accounts.

Another video that went viral over the weekend was made by staff at a craft store in southwest London. Congratulations to everyone at Hobbycraft Wimbledon for this slice of uplifting wholesomeness.

@hobbycraft_wimbledon Fabric makes me PADAM!…… #hobbycraft #wimbledon #padampadam #padampadamkylie #kylieminogue #crafttok #red #pridemonth🏳️‍🌈 #pride ♬ Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue

Others have been studiously studying the video’s dance moves.

@julianburzynski PADAM PADAM @Kylie Minogue #kylieminogue #padam #padampadam #musicvideo #fyp ♬ Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue

Minogue turned 55 last week. She posted a video to Instagram to thank fans for their birthday messages. She said her “heart was bursting with joy” at the reaction to her latest work.

“Padam Padam” is the lead single from Minogue’s upcoming sixteenth studio album, Tension, due September 22.

