This dreamy J-Pop star maybe probably just came out as bisexual

J-pop singer Fujii Kaze seemingly came out as bisexual in a recent Instagram Q&A with fans.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old Japanese native –– whose first two albums topped the Billboard Japan charts –– was entertaining followers by answering silly questions like “Go buy potatoes” and “Do you believe in karma?”

His answers were sweet and to the point… even when one user asked, “Are you gay?”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Kaze’s reply? “I like girls too.”

🤔 🤔 🤔

The response marked the singer’s first statement on his sexuality, and both his candid nature and choice to answer is leading fans to believe this was his way of coming out.

Furthermore, Kaze revealed later on in the Q&A that he does not have a girlfriend.

Assuming the “Hana” singer’s intention was to come out as bi, it’s a pretty big deal for the J-pop community, especially considering his rising profile.

Last year, fellow singer and Queerties Awards nominee Shinjiro Atae made headlines after coming out as gay in front of 2,000 fans in Tokyo.

“It has taken me a long time to be able to say I am gay,” Atae said in his statement.

“However, I’ve come to realize it is better, both for me, and for the people I care about, including my fans, to live life authentically than to live a life never accepting who I truly am.”

While Statista reports that “public attitudes [in Japan] towards LGBTQ+ people tend to be positive,” the country has done little to protect its queer citizens on a legal level and remains the only G7 member to not allow same-sex marriage.

This makes visibility from artists like Atae and Kaze all the more important.

Kaze, who’s currently signed to Universal Music Japan, is certainly a star on the rise. And he’s only gotten this far by following his own rules.

He got his start in music at just 12-years-old, uploading covers to YouTube and eventually moving to Tokyo after graduating high school.

With his 2020 debut album Help Ever Hurt Never, Kaze made a huge splash, scoring a viral TikTok hit and going from new artist to heavy hitter in a couple years. His videos often feature elaborate costumes, highly choreographed dance routines, and a flair for style.

Now, he sells out stadiums across Japan –– a feat captured by Netflix concert film LOVE ALL SERVE ALL STADIUM LIVE –– and is reportedly the first Japanese artist to reach 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Interestingly enough, his latest song “Hana” –– produced by Beyoncé and Charli XCX collaborator A.G. Cook –– seems to encourage listeners to embrace their destinies.

“This song is about searching for the flower within, and trusting in it,” Kaze said of the track, whose title translates to “flower.” “Choose whatever you like and let it bloom.”

We’re more than happy to welcome Kaze to the LGBTQ+ fam… and either way, we will be adding him to our playlists!

Check out his cover of Nina Simone’s “I Love You Pony” and more pics of Fujii Kaze below.