Todd Chrisley denies gay affair, says he’d never sleep with a man who “looks like a thumb”

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley, 53, heads to prison on January 17. He’s using his final days of freedom to again assert his innocence and deny having a gay affair with a former business associate, Mark Braddock, 57.

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley starred in ten seasons of Chrisley Knows Best. They were found guilty last year of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors say the couple “swindled” upwards of $30 million from community banks from 2007 to 2012 by inflating their net worth to secure loans. In 2012, Todd filed for bankruptcy, erasing $20 million in loan debt.

Braddock was the person who first tipped the FBI off after he the Chrisleys fired him in 2012.

During the trial, Braddock, a former business partner of Todd’s, said on the stand that he and Chrisley had a year-long affair dating back to the mid-2000s. He said they even paid off a blackmailer who allegedly was going to publicly out them.

Chrisley’s lawyer countered that Braddock was simply “obsessed” with the reality star.

“A toad”

Todd spoke out against Braddock on the most recent episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, alongside his 26-year-old son, Chase Chrisley.

“What’s insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock,” Todd said.

“A toad. Someone that looks like a thumb. Someone who says he’s only had sex with his wife and me.”

“Let me you tell something. I could understand if you’d have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that,” Todd added, before joking with his son, “There have been many who have been d**k-notized by your daddy.”

Todd added he was insulted Braddock said the affair came about because he wanted to try experimenting with a man.

“I ain’t that small spoon at Baskin-Robbins. I’m the whole scoop. You don’t get to just sample here,” Todd laughed.

He added he wouldn’t have been embarrassed if it had been a celebrity like Brad Pitt or George Clooney claiming to have slept with him.

“That is the one thing that is the most insulting. To say that I couldn’t pull something better than that… there’s better to be had by Todd Chrisley than that.”

Braddock has been with his wife, Leslie, since 1987. They remain together. From his social media postings, Braddock now works as a realtor in Florida.

Todd promises one final, tell-all interview

Todd and wife Julie received sentences of 12 and 7 years in jail respectively. They are appealing against their verdicts.

Todd also said he will do one final interview, with son Chase, before going to prison. He said they would take Q&A questions from fans and Chase would put them to his father.

“You are going to be doing this interview with me next week,” he said to Chase. “Nothing is off-limits. It’s a no holds bar interview.”

Chase said there might be some uncomfortable questions, but Todd responded, “It’s not uncomfortable for us because we know the truth.”

He added, “You can ask me anything. I am your daddy.”

Unless their appeal process halts proceedings, Todd is heading to the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, on January 17. Julie will go to the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida.