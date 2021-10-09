in quotes Tom Daley has a bold, new Olympic mission –Olympic medalist Tom Daley , 27, telling the Attitude Sport Awards that he intends to lobby the International Olympic Committee to ban nations that target queer people for discrimination. He was joined by his former Olympic teammate Matty Lee, who also endorsed Daley’s mission. “These past Olympic Games there were more out LGBT athletes than at any of the previous Olympics combined, which is a great step forward. Yet there are still 10 countries that punish being gay with death, that were still allowed to compete at the Olympic Games. That’s quite shocking to a lot of people. It’s all well and good speaking about those things but I think it’s really important to try and create change rather than just highlighting and shining a light on those things. I want to make it my mission before the Paris Olympics in 2024 to make it so that the countries that criminalize and make it punishable by death for LGBT people are not allowed to compete at the Olympic Games. I am incredibly lucky to come from Great Britain where I am able to be my true, authentic self and compete without worry of ramifications. Wherever you are born you should have that stress taken away from you. For those 10 countries where you can’t be yourself, they should not be allowed to be at the Olympic Games – or definitely not be allowed to host the Olympic Games. For example, the World Cup coming up in Qatar has extreme rules against LGBT people and women. I think it should not be allowed for a sporting event to host in a country that criminalizes against basic human rights. So, that’s going to be my mission now to change that. I really want to try over the next year or so work with the IOC or someone to try and create some kind of change.”

