This TV host has a few words for the homophobes who attacked him last weekend

Irish television personality, skincare spokesperson, and Instastud Darren Kennedy took to Instagram this week to thank fans for their support following an unprompted homophobic attack on July 3.

“I was on Camden Street minding my own business of a Saturday night when a group of guys walked by and one of them pointed directly at me and went, ‘There’s the f*ggot off the telly,’ and they all laughed,” Kennedy said in his post.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s talking about me,” Kennedy continued. “Oh my God, he’s calling me a f*ggot.’ Is it the first time I’ve been called a f*ggot? No. Is it the first time in a long time? It is.”

“I’m fine and thank you all for the gorgeous messages, ’cause I’ve been inundated, I’m absolutely fine,” Kennedy assured his followers. “Thank God I’ve got thicker skin than that, but I’m not going to lie to you, I’m going to be honest and say that it did sting in that moment in time. I was like oh my God. It kind of transported me back to my 13 or 14-year-old self, my school days when I was called ‘f*ggot’ a lot. And it’s not nice.”

He continued, “If you do that, please stop. If you hear someone doing that, please do not accept it, and let’s give each other a break cause life’s tough enough as it is,” he concluded.

“Calling out everyday homophobia,” Kennedy further captioned the post. Shouting ‘f*ggot at people in the street is not ok. I’m fine and thank you for all the gorgeous messages. But it’s still not acceptable and I just want TO CALL IT OUT.”

In a subsequent interview with RTE 2FM radio host Jennifer Zamparelli, Kennedy further elaborated that the July 3 incident.

He and his boyfriend had gone to pick up food when a 20-something man approached Kennedy and made the slur. Kennedy further added that after sharing news of the incident on Instagram, he’d been approached by dozens of other LGBTQ people who claim to have experienced a rise in homophobia concurrent with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scroll down for more pics from Kennedy’s Instagram page…

