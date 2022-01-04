This tweet about toxic Grindr culture is entirely too relatable

Another tweet about toxic Grindr culture has Gay Twitter™ in a tizzy.

On December 29, a user by the name of @cntb88 posted a meme from the movie Don’t Look Up of Ariana Grande calling Leonardo DiCaprio an “old f*ck.”

“me on Grindr: hey, how’re you?” wrote @cntb88. “guys that are 2 years younger:”

me on Grindr: hey, how’re you? guys that are 2 years younger: pic.twitter.com/qckMNmp8FU — Christopher (@cntb88) December 29, 2021

Over the last week, the tweet has gone absolutely viral, racking up over 1 million impressions, more than 25,000 likes, nearly 2,000 retweets, and hundreds of comments and quote tweets.

Here are some of the responses…

Such extremely relatable content — Joe (@JoypadJoe) December 30, 2021

Grindr is chaotic at the best of times, but now it has descended into well beyond the gates of hell. Why gay men buy into this app is beyond me. — Brian Green (@BrianGr16285359) December 30, 2021

i love this trend of older men being abused on grindr by younger guys — panda ꪀ. ꪑꪖɀꨄ. ☭ (@wh0isp4nda) December 31, 2021

Ahh to be 2 years younger again — Martin Lopez (@MLo7597) December 30, 2021

My comeback: sorry not into fem. pic.twitter.com/uBaO8SoCYV — Lucifer (@L95403) December 30, 2021

This isn’t even funny. The toxicity on Grindr is disgusting. No older guys, no chubs etc — Mathew Wood (@withjustonet) December 30, 2021

Wait til you hit 34 it gets worse — Carl Onwochei LIBMS (@MicroQuo) December 30, 2021

This tweet attacked me and I want financial compensation. — Kevin Cook (@luftherz) December 29, 2021

my fave is when Sean and I hit someone up and they’re like “didn’t my profile say no one way older than me” and they’re 22 Sean and I are 25 & 28 — Splenda Daddy (@h03m0) December 30, 2021

I just smile. It’ll come to them in turn. The wheel turns. — Chris (@scoobschrisRL) December 30, 2021

Last month, screenwriter and TV producer Russell T. Davies opened up about his own Grindr struggles in an interview with The Guardian.

“At my age? I don’t think there’s much action at my age, do you?” the 58-year-old said, before adding that he does, in fact, use the app.

“I am on Grindr. I’ve been on there for years because I find it fascinating. Unfortunately, everyone goes: ‘Oh, you’re the man who wrote Doctor Who.’ I’d never meet anyone off Grindr – I’ve got too much fear of being murdered.”

