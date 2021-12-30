Grindr reveals the countries with the most tops and bottoms

The end of the year means Grindr has released some more statistics and data about its users. The app’s annual ‘Unwrapped’ reveal examines what users are seeking in different geographical regions. Here are just a few of its highlights.

The countries with the highest percentage of ‘tops’

The Philippines, Colombia, Argentina, Israel, and India.

The countries with the highest percentage of ‘bottoms’

Vietnam, China, South Africa, Peru and Poland.

The countries with the highest percentage of ‘versatile’

Russia, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Romania and Venezuela.

Related: Best of 2021: Luke Evans dirty trip, Tan France’s thirst trap, & Ricky Martin’s bleached beard

The US does top one of the data collections: the highest percentage of ‘looking for right now’. It ranks alongside Australia, the UK and Ireland for the highest percentage of those seeking action right away.

Looking at the US in more detail, New York City has the highest percentage of those ‘looking for right now’, while San Francisco has the highest percentage of users with face pics. We guess that’s not surprising given it’s one of the most tolerant and accepting cities in the world. On the flipside, Salt Lake City has the highest percentage in the US of ‘travel only’ users. Honolulu offers the highest percentage of US users who ‘accept NSFW pics’.

Grindr unveiled a new tags system this year, allowing users to search for one another using keywords. The five most popular tags of the year? ‘Vaccinated’, ‘discreet’, ‘kissing’, ‘fwb’ and ‘cuddling’.

For those planning to travel, the cities offering the most Grindr users are: Paris, New York City, Sao Paulo, London, and Los Angeles. The most users by country are Mexico, India, the UK, Brazil and US.

Related: Screenwriter Russell T Davies on what everyone says to him on Grindr

Best entertainment

The latest data reveal comes a week after Grindr surveyed 10,000 of its users on some of their favorite pop culture highlights from 2021. For anyone seeking something to stream or listen to, it came up with the following results.

Top three movies of the year

1. House of Gucci

2. Shang-Chi

3. Dune

Top three TV shows of the year

1. Sex Education

2. Squid Game

3. RuPaul’s Drag Race

Song of the Year

1. ‘Go Easy On Me’ by Adele

2. ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X

3. ‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat feat. SZA

Album of the Year

1. 30 by Adele

2. Montero by Lil Nas X

3. Red (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift