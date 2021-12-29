Best of 2021: Luke Evans dirty trip, Tan France’s thirst trap, & Ricky Martin’s bleached beard

In the spirit of a new year filled with new thirst traps, here’s a look back at how folks carved out time to feel their oats during an often surreal 2021.

Matteo Lane stretched.

Amir Morris had a drink.

Luke Evans went off road.

Elliot Crutchley had no regrets.

Greg Scarnici channeled Burt Reynolds.

Maluma removed his shirt.

Austin Dunham played singles.

Laith Ashley marked a milestone.

Ricky Martin bleached his beard.

Ronnie Woo went surfing.

Anthony Bowens took a man down.

Big Dipper felt his oats.

Alejandro Wolf held his shoes.

Tom Daley trained hard.

Iknotus Piinball Peverel got wet.

Lucien Laviscount waited for summer.

Terry Miller turned 50.

Lil Nas X made an announcement.

Duncan James spilled milk on himself.

Tan France felt his oats.

Nyle DiMarco chilled in Italy.

Ken XY worked the Folsom Street Fair.