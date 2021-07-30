Twitter heaves a collective groan upon learning Meghan McCain’s last day on “The View” wasn’t today

Today was Meghan McCain‘s last day on The View… Or so everyone thought.

On July 1, McCain announced that she was leaving the show at the end of the month, leading many to believe her final day would be July 30 which, according to our calendar, is TODAY!!

Here’s how people have been celebrating on Twitter…

TODAY is Meghan McCain's last day on #TheView?? Let me pour myself a glass of Opus One in observance of this auspicious occasion ?? ??? — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) July 30, 2021

Is today Meghan McCain’s last day?

PLEASE LET IT BE!!!! — Kevin L Bedford Sr (@KevinLBedfordSr) July 30, 2021

In honor of Meghan McCain’s last day on The View, I will not be watching, the same way I haven’t since her first day. — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) July 30, 2021

But, as it turns out, today was not McCain’s last day after all. She misled us… which is actually right on brand for TV’s reigning conservative supervillian.

The View just confirmed that McCain will actually be sticking around until August 6, which is the season 24 finale. That means viewers have one more week of John McCain’s daughter to endure.

Now, here’s how people are responding to that…

Sorry to ruin your Friday, but @MeghanMcCain’s last day is August 6. Hoping it was today, but not so. 😳🤮😩 — Mo (@lovinggolf) July 30, 2021

when you get too excited thinking it’s Meghan McCain’s last day on #TheView but it’s really august 6th… I don’t even watch this everyday but when I do she pisses me off I could only of hoped it was her last lol pic.twitter.com/Y6uXkSb7T6 — Lydia (@lydofalderaan) July 30, 2021

There seems to be a lot of confusion about Meghan McCain's final day on #TheView, so to clear things up: Meghan's last episode will be next Friday, August 6, the season finale. — Claire Spellberg Lustig (@c_spellberg) July 29, 2021

We have to wait another week? pic.twitter.com/eto9jdch6a — Democracy Festering (@DFestering) July 30, 2021

Nutmeg the liar said 7/30 last day and now going one more week 🤬 — SassyLady1961 (@SLady1961) July 30, 2021

I thought Meghan McCain's last day on #TheView was last Friday. Then I heard it was this coming Friday. Now I find out it's August 6. This like that time my mom & cousin walked my friend & me to McDonalds and told us it was just around the corner, but was really 1.5 miles away. — Cindy McLennan ??? (@cindymclennan) July 28, 2021

UGH thought TODAY was that awful @MeghanMcCain's last day on #TheView. We are still stuck with her for another week or more. God knows how many unhinged lies she will spew in her last 5 days. pic.twitter.com/6ISygiuQlC — That Girl At The Party (@xoxocorthenley) July 30, 2021

Earlier this week, McCain announced that she’ll be turning her attention away from spreading rightwing propaganda political punditry and will instead focus on producing “legendary” made-for-TV movies.

Her first project will be a Lifetime original movie starring Heather Locklear tentatively titled Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story inspired by the best-selling 1997 self-help book by the late motivational speaker Dr. Richard Carlson.

I am beyond excited and honored to be partnering with @lifetimetv and @KristineCarlson to executive produce the legendary “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff” book into a Lifetime film with icon @HeatherLocklear starring. Can’t wait to share it with all of you!https://t.co/iUS1Amwx3h — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 26, 2021

