Two people die when plane crashes during gender-reveal party

Two pilots have died during a tragic accident during a gender reveal party. The incident took place Tuesday off the coast of Cancun, Mexico, reports The Sun.

An expectant couple, along with their families, had booked a boat trip in the Nichupte Lagoon. They hired a Cessna-type plane to fly a banner announcing the sex of an expected child.

At least one of those on board recorded the incident on their cell phone. A plane had been hired from local company Xomex. It flew past the boat, performed several stunts overhead, and revealed a banner saying, “It’s a girl.”

This prompted cheers from those on the boat. One person could be overheard joking, “It’s all good as long as it doesn’t end up crashing into us.”

However, to the horror of those on board, the plane then nosedived and went straight into the sea.

“Surely this can’t be happening,” said one of those on the boat.

The navy took part in the rescue operation of the pilot and co-pilot. However, one died during the rescue and the other was declared dead while receiving first aid on land.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Gender reveal parties have become increasingly common in recent years, but have become more elaborate and dangerous.

In late February, a New York dad-to-be was killed and his brother injured when a device they were building exploded ahead of his unborn child’s gender reveal party.

Related: Gender reveal explosion kills dad-to-be in his garage

Earlier in the month, a Michigan man died after being bit by shrapnel by another explosive device at a gender reveal. Other such parties have sparked dangerous wildfires in California and Arizona.

The woman credited with popularizing gender reveal parties is Jenna Karvunidis. In 2008, she wrote a blog about creating a cake that revealed pink icing when sliced, indicating she was having a girl.

In 2019, she said that not only had gender reveals gotten out of hand (“It’s just become a bit of a nightmare”) but that her views on gender had changed. In fact, the child that inspired her own party didn’t now conform to traditional notions of binary gender.

“Plot twist! The baby from the original gender reveal party is a girl who wears suits. She says ‘she’ and ‘her’ and all of that, but you know she really goes outside gender norms,” said Karvunidis in a Facebook post.

She suggested that if people still really wanted to have some sort of gender reveal event, it was perhaps wise to stick to a cake.

Related: WATCH: New video shows exact moment a gender reveal party started a 47,000 acre wildfire