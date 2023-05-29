Ursula makeup artist responds to criticism that a queer artist should have been used

The hair and makeup artist who worked with Melissa McCarthy on The Little Mermaid has responded to criticism of his work.
British artist Peter Swords King is a veteran of the industry with 42 years worth of experience.
Disney’s “live-action” The Little Mermaid is based on the beloved 1989 animation of the same name. It dominated theaters over the Memorial Day weekend and is on course to take around $120 million at the US box office by the end of today.
The sea witch Ursula in the original animation was partly inspired by the late drag performer, Divine. Melissa McCarthy has talked of the comparison and spoken of her love of drag.
Because of this, some modern-day drag queens have voiced disappointment over Ursula’s look in the new movie. The New York-based Sierra La Puerta posted a photo of McCarthy as Ursula, quipping, “Now when we said Ursula was inspired by a drag queen we didn’t mean one who had only been doing it for 3 months bc-”
La Puerta’s tweet was liked over 7,000 times.
Kerri Colby, who was featured in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14, responded to a clip on Twitter, saying, “Absolutely why we should hire up and coming queer artists with a pulse on the present and a vision for the future more often. Yes I agree, this is that.”
“Very offensive”
Talking to Insider, King said he disagreed.
“I find that very offensive,” he said. “Why can’t I do as good a job as a queer makeup artist?”
“That’s ridiculous. That’s trying to claim it and that’s fine, if that’s what they wanna do, but don’t put people down because they’re not what they want it to be,” he added.
King’s resume includes Lord Of The Rings (for which he won an Oscar in 2003) and Mary Poppins, plus lots of theatre work. He said he met Divine in the late 1980s, but his Ursula work did not take inspiration from the late Baltimore legend.
“I personally don’t get it. Yes, I’m very old now, so that’s fine, I get that too, but, you know, a makeup artist or makeup designer could design makeup, they don’t have to have an attachment to the nature of what they’re doing,” he added.
He said he and McCarthy did discuss a mutual appreciation for drag queens.
“We discussed everything. I mean, we both laughed about how much we love drag queens and drag makeup and stuff. But it wasn’t based on any drag acts at all,” he said.
King also said he wasn’t directly inspired by the 1989 movie, either.
“No, no. It was me. I didn’t really draw on anything. I played around quite a lot with different colors, different shapes, and stuff,” he said. “It just was sort of Melissa and I talking and creating. So I didn’t really draw on anything at all.”
Besides facing some backlash for his work, he said working on The Little Mermaid was a hugely positive experience with a “lovely crew, lovely cast.”
Little Mermaid box office
The Little Mermaid is on course to be the fifth biggest Memorial Day Weekend opening in the US ever. It also picked up $68.3 million internationally. Variety notes it will need to continue to do good business for some time as it cost a whopping $250 million to make.
The only market where it appeared to flop was China, where it took fifth place at the box office and only took $2.5 million. Its performance has reawakened debate in the country around the casting of Black actress Halle Bailey in the lead role. Movies with black leads have traditionally performed poorly in China.
This weekend, WeHo Pride announced that McCarthy would be one of its ‘Icons of Pride’, alongside, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Laith Ashley, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts. It singled out McCarthy for its “Ally Icon”, for her outspoken allyship and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.
ShaverC
People are upset because there isn’t a drag queen in a movie… makes sense.
Bosch
No, people are having opinions about make-up.
mastik8
Facepalm. The stupid is beginning to hurt.
Gabby
Asa. society how did we become so stupid and triggered. This is the absurd. Drag Queens or Trans people don’t own make up and who can apply it. I hate hate hate that as a gay man I have to be lumped into this. I won’t even attend gay pride anymore because of what it’s become. Get out of my lane!
Bosch
It’s drag queens having opinions about make-up. They probably know more about make-up than you and I do, so it’s possible that their criticisms are valid. I don’t think anyone is “triggered”.
ShaverC
Bosch, I think an award winning make up artist knows more about make up than a drag queen.
Bosch
ShaverC
Maybe so, and I think this award winning make up artist is good at making pretty/beautiful make-up.
Ursula shouldn’t be pretty, she should be uncanny and unheimlich. She’s a sea witch.
This make-up is polished and technically tight, but boring as hell. I don’t think it’s such a surprise that someone who looks like Bianca Del Rio is going to have an opinion about plain makeup.
splunky
You won’t attend Pride because some drag queens on Twitter have opinions on how crappy the makeup looks on McCarthy? lol
abfab
Bosch
This headline is expertly crafted to start arguments between the two sides of the cultural division. Q, are you trying to contribute to the polarisation?
Only one tweet mentions “up and coming queer artists”, the others just say the makeup is boring.
Now, I don’t know a thing about fashion, but compared to the terror that was animated Ursula, this does look boring.
splunky
100%
Kangol2
The movie’s a hit, pulling in over $118 million at the box office, despite predictions about its likely failure because it was “woke,” blah blah. These critics have the right to air their opinions, but they sound like they’re just looking for something to complain about.
Bosch
Racist and homophobic adults were never the target audience for The Little Mermaid, I don’t know why they thought their boycott would leave a dent.
ShaverC
The movie cost between $200million and $250million to make, and that’s not including marketing the film which would add another $40,000,000, and that’s just an estimate based on how much they spent marketing the movie for Oscar consideration, which was $10,000,000. This means the movie must make at least $750,000,000 to be considered a success.
We’ll have to see how much the film makes internationally.
Bosch
I wouldn’t worry, Shaver. If a hot mess like Aladdin can make a billion, then I’m pretty sure this one will do ok.
ShaverC
What’s funny is that one group of people who are upset about a character being changed are being called monsters! But another group of people who are upset about a character being changed are just trying to maintain the integrity of the original. hmmm…
Paris in Santiago
I just think the make-up job is so basic, so blah – for such a deserving Disney villian brought to life.
smittoons
“Why can’t I do as good a job as a queer makeup artist?”
We’re all wondering the same thing.
daveku69
Do the hard work, work your way up, and break a sweat and maybe you too can do make-up for a movie. Singing Madonna into a brush while wearing your mother’s make up does not count as experience.
Just.my.opinion
This is a really stupid topic of conversation.