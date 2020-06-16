‘Walking Dead’ star Khary Payton proudly introduces his transgender son on Instagram

To coincide with the historic Supreme Court ruling granting employment protections to LGBTQ Americans, Walking Dead star Khary Payton has introduced the world to his son, a transgender boy named Karter.

Payton, who plays King Ezekiel on the hit series, shared a snap of Karter playing in rollerblading gear. “This my kid,” Payton wrote. “One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I’ve ever known. My son, Karter. Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it. You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy.”

Payton went on to explain why he and Karter decided to come out on social media about the boy’s gender identity. “He thought it would be cool if I announced it on social media. I told him that there would be so many supporters but also a lot of jerks who would be harsh. He said, ‘Yeah, I know about trolls, daddy. I can handle trolls.’ 😅 ”

“Man, there is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves,” Payton concludes. “This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now.”

We’re sure feeling the love too…along with a lot of pride for Karter and Khary.