Do you want to be on Dan Levy’s new Big Brunch TV cooking competition?

Schitt’s Creek star Dany Levy is to host a new cookery competition for HBO Max, and participants are now being sought.

The Big Brunch, as its name suggests, will feature people preparing their best brunches and sharing a little about their lives. It’s set to premiere in 2022, according to Variety.

Levy has created the format and will star in the show, which aims to celebrate deserving culinary voices from across the U.S.

In a statement, Levy said, “Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale.

“Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight.

“That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”

People wishing to participate can find out more details via production company Boardwalk Pictures.

The casting announcement says, “Whether you’re the owner of a neighborhood gem making an impact in the community, a sous or executive chef with entrepreneurial dreams, or a food truck or private chef changing the lives of everyone you feed, come join us in a friendly competition that will raise a toast to talented chefs and celebrate the underdog of meals…BRUNCH!”

You have until December 17th to apply, “but the sooner the better.”

Besides The Big Brunch for HBO Max, Levy also recently landed a big deal with Netflix to create TV and movies for the streamer.

And while we’re talking about Dan Levy and cooking, can we take a moment to appreciate on the finest moments from Schitt’s Creek once again.