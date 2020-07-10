WATCH: Action heroines Charlize Theron & Kiki Layne on gay warriors in ‘The Old Guard’

Some performers need no introduction.

Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron has proven herself one of the most versatile actresses working today, haven played a range of roles in films from Monster to Bombshell to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Kiki Layne exploded onto the showbiz scene with her star-making turn in If Beale Street Could Talk in 2018. As a rising starlet, her name gets mentioned in connection with a number of high-profile future roles; she’s an actress to watch.

Watching Layne and Theron is exactly what we did: their new film, The Old Guard, casts them as two members of a gang of immortal warriors on the run from a mad billionaire and an obsessed scientist. The film comes to Netflix July 10.

We got some time to chat with the ladies about the film, their careers, and The Old Guard‘s vein of queer love.

Video edited by David Beerman.