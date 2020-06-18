WATCH: Andy Cohen’s son reacts to a lifelike doll of his father

View this post on Instagram
Andy Cohen’s one-year-old son has reacted in the sweetest way possible to a lifelike doll of his father.
OMG. Thanks for the doll @cyguy83! I’m so glad Ben still recognizes me in a suit
When the Watch What Happens Live… show host presented the figure to his son, the toddler took a moment before kissing it. His gay papa was touched by the response, saying “I’m so flattered he kissed me!”. Cohen posted the exchange to his Instagram, with a caption saying, “I’m so glad Ben still recognizes me in a suit.”
Cohen, 52, has been hosting his shows in lockdown from his NYC apartment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing him to dress more casually than usual.
Benjamin, his first child, was born via a surrogate, in February 2019.
The doll was handcrafted by acclaimed doll designer Cyguy (@Cyguy83). Three years ago, Cyguy told Italian Vogue how he’d discovered his love for creating dolls.
“My mother has always been an amazing artist, she taught me from a very young age to sketch with charcoal and pencils, to paint with watercolors, and to sculpt with clay. Somehow I never was able to translate this artistic drive into something that I was passionate about.
“One day, Many years ago, I decided to repaint a doll as Audrey Hepburn from the classic film, “Sabrina”. To my surprise, the doll sold for almost one thousand dollars, and I discovered that I truly loved this art form.”
You can check out more of Cyguy’s awesome work below.
