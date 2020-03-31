Andy Cohen says he’s “back and healthy” after recovering from COVID-19

It’s easy to get bogged down by all the bad coronavirus news, so here’s a bit of good news.

Last week, the 51-year-old alerted fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Cohen wrote: “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

Now, after taking time for himself, Cohen says he’s feeling much better and seems to have made a full recovery.

“Good morning!” he tweeted yesterday. “I’m back and healthy! See you on @RadioAndySXM this morning, and #WWHLatHome begins tonight at 11!!!”

On his Radio Andy show yesterday, Cohen described what it was like having COVID-19. His main complaint was fatigue.

“It takes a bit to get your energy back,” he said. “There’s a thing where you feel mentally like ‘I think I’m okay’ and then you go downstairs and make a piece of toast and you come upstairs and you’re like ‘I need to relax.’”

Cohen said he also had a fever, chills, tightness in his chest, a cough, and loss of smell and appetite, plus lots of aches and pains.

To cope with the discomfort, he took a lot of Tylenol and Vitamin C.

The Bravo host also recommended that people with COVID-19 buy a Pulse Oximeter, a device that measures your pulse and oxygen saturation in the body. It can be useful in monitoring the stress the virus is putting on your lungs.

“That’s my pro tip,” he said. “Make sure you have Tylenol and a Pulse Oximeter.”

Cohen added that he hadn’t been able to see his son, Ben, since he went into quarantine. This morning, he posted a photo to Instagram of their happy reunion, along with the caption: “I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet.”

