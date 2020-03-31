It’s easy to get bogged down by all the bad coronavirus news, so here’s a bit of good news.
Andy Cohen says he’s “back and healthy” after recovering from COVID-19.
Last week, the 51-year-old alerted fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
In an Instagram post, Cohen wrote: “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”
View this post on Instagram
After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.
Now, after taking time for himself, Cohen says he’s feeling much better and seems to have made a full recovery.
“Good morning!” he tweeted yesterday. “I’m back and healthy! See you on @RadioAndySXM this morning, and #WWHLatHome begins tonight at 11!!!”
?? good morning!?? I’m back and healthy! See you on @RadioAndySXM this morning, and #WWHLatHome begins tonight at 11!!! https://t.co/AUkUWX8KqX
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 30, 2020
On his Radio Andy show yesterday, Cohen described what it was like having COVID-19. His main complaint was fatigue.
“It takes a bit to get your energy back,” he said. “There’s a thing where you feel mentally like ‘I think I’m okay’ and then you go downstairs and make a piece of toast and you come upstairs and you’re like ‘I need to relax.’”
Cohen said he also had a fever, chills, tightness in his chest, a cough, and loss of smell and appetite, plus lots of aches and pains.
To cope with the discomfort, he took a lot of Tylenol and Vitamin C.
“That’s my pro tip,” he said. “Make sure you have Tylenol and a Pulse Oximeter.”
Cohen added that he hadn’t been able to see his son, Ben, since he went into quarantine. This morning, he posted a photo to Instagram of their happy reunion, along with the caption: “I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet.”
Related: 16 things for LGBTQ people to do if they’re self-isolating
2 Comments
Cam
Now he can go back to publicly supporting designers who say homophobic things and are boycotted by the community because they offered him a free jacket.
kamirX
His quick “recovery” is remarkable. I had an unusual “cold” (it could have been coronavirus, but I saw no need to rush to get tested and post online) in the beginning of March. It took me 2 weeks to recover. Him right up in his son’s face so soon after his quick “recovery” is. . . .precious?
#stuntqueen