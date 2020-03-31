good news

Andy Cohen says he’s “back and healthy” after recovering from COVID-19

By
It’s easy to get bogged down by all the bad coronavirus news, so here’s a bit of good news.

Andy Cohen says he’s “back and healthy” after recovering from COVID-19.

Last week, the 51-year-old alerted fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Cohen wrote: “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

Now, after taking time for himself, Cohen says he’s feeling much better and seems to have made a full recovery.

“Good morning!” he tweeted yesterday. “I’m back and healthy! See you on @RadioAndySXM this morning, and #WWHLatHome begins tonight at 11!!!”

On his Radio Andy show yesterday, Cohen described what it was like having COVID-19. His main complaint was fatigue.

“It takes a bit to get your energy back,” he said. “There’s a thing where you feel mentally like ‘I think I’m okay’ and then you go downstairs and make a piece of toast and you come upstairs and you’re like ‘I need to relax.’”

Cohen said he also had a fever, chills, tightness in his chest, a cough, and loss of smell and appetite, plus lots of aches and pains.

To cope with the discomfort, he took a lot of Tylenol and Vitamin C.

“That’s my pro tip,” he said. “Make sure you have Tylenol and a Pulse Oximeter.”

Cohen added that he hadn’t been able to see his son, Ben, since he went into quarantine. This morning, he posted a photo to Instagram of their happy reunion, along with the caption: “I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet.”

