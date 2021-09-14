WATCH: Carl Nassib’s huge play as first out, active NFL player

Carl Nassib had a big night at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday night.

Not only did the 28-year-old defensive end become the first openly gay player in a main-season NFL game, he also helped his Baltimore Ravens secure the win.

Nassib forced a fumble during overtime which his teammate David Car converted to a 31-yard touchdown pass, winning the game against the Las Vegas Raiders 33-27.

“Lot of firsts today,” Nassib said at the post-game press conference. “No one blinked. It was awesome. It was a great team win, for sure.”

Watch Nassib’s game-changing play below:

The Carl Nassib forced fumble that set up the Raiders' game-winner TD ? (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/cLJSVr9Kaz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 14, 2021

Nassib came out as gay in June via a video he posted to his Instagram account.