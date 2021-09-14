WATCH: Carl Nassib’s huge play as first out, active NFL player

Carl Nassib had a big night at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday night.
Not only did the 28-year-old defensive end become the first openly gay player in a main-season NFL game, he also helped his Baltimore Ravens secure the win.
Nassib forced a fumble during overtime which his teammate David Car converted to a 31-yard touchdown pass, winning the game against the Las Vegas Raiders 33-27.
“Lot of firsts today,” Nassib said at the post-game press conference. “No one blinked. It was awesome. It was a great team win, for sure.”
Watch Nassib’s game-changing play below:
The Carl Nassib forced fumble that set up the Raiders' game-winner TD ?
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/cLJSVr9Kaz
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 14, 2021
Nassib came out as gay in June via a video he posted to his Instagram account.
UserSimon
Carl Nassib plays for the Las Vegas Raiders! The Raiders did win 33-27. It was a great play. I love that he is making an impact in games.
BTW, the quarterback’s name is Derek Carr.
Larry
Whoever wrote this did NOT even pay close enough attention to the GAME to know which TEAM he plays for. How long should ANY of us tolerate this horrible company?
CatholicXXX
†rump supporter