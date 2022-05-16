WATCH: A celebrated British writer struggles to stay in the closet during WWI

Benediction is a new biopic starring Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi as famed British poet and author Siegfried Sassoon who was sent to a psychiatric facility for his anti-war stance during WWI.

Throughout his lifetime, Sassoon, who was closeted, had affairs with several different high profile men, including Prince Philipp of Hesse and actors Glen Byam Shaw and Ivor Novello. He later struggled with a crisis in faith when he converted to Catholicism.

The film was written and directed by Terence Davies and is scheduled to be released in the U.K. on May 20 and in the U.S. on June 3.

Watch.