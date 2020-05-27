Pent up

WATCH: Hollywood Hills house parties under COVID are getting ‘out of control’

By

With WeHo bars and clubs all closed down due to COVID 19, there have apparently been some wild things happening in the Hollywood hills.

And having just been steeped in Ryan Murphy‘s Hollywood, it’s easy to imagine what strange happenings might be taking place behind closed doors.

But in the current moment, the LAPD is pleading with rowdy revelers to tone it down several notches.

So much so that they cut together a video asking/telling Los Angeles to calm down:

Let’s not have another Rona Rave story break soon, shall we?