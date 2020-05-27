WATCH: Hollywood Hills house parties under COVID are getting ‘out of control’

With WeHo bars and clubs all closed down due to COVID 19, there have apparently been some wild things happening in the Hollywood hills.

And having just been steeped in Ryan Murphy‘s Hollywood, it’s easy to imagine what strange happenings might be taking place behind closed doors.

But in the current moment, the LAPD is pleading with rowdy revelers to tone it down several notches.

So much so that they cut together a video asking/telling Los Angeles to calm down:

With bars & clubs closed due to COVID 19, we have seen an increase in calls for loud house parties in the Hollywood Hills. Our Senior Lead Officers as well as Ethan Weaver from the @CityAttorneyLA office put together a video with info on nuisance party laws in LA. pic.twitter.com/kGN5NG7IG6 — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) May 26, 2020

Let’s not have another Rona Rave story break soon, shall we?