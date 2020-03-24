WATCH: Madonna calls COVID-19 ‘the great equalizer’ in bizarre, deleted bathtub video

What to do when you’re all cooped up…

Sing into your hairbrush about fried fish? Absolutely.

Wax poetic from the bathtub about how “terrible,” but also “great,” the coronavirus is? Hmm that’s a tough one.

Madonna, like millions of other humans, is experiencing some cabin fever.

You can see that in full effect from this bathroom rendering of “Vogue” about eating fried fish, and we’re here for it:

“Cut me some slack,” she requests of her viewers.

But in another post about the pandemic, Madonna likely ran out of slack after explaining to folks, from a milky, flower-pedaled bathtub, why COVID-19 is “great.” She also called it “terrible,” for the record.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19,” she says in the since-deleted post. “It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.”

She continues, swirly piano music accompanying her: “It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.”

Reaction was mixed at best.

“This video is stupid. We all know that you are in your own rich confinement. You live in other reality Madge. Stop it. With petals on your rich bath, oh my god,” one user commented. “Covid19 makes distinction cause you can afford your own respiratory machine. Stop trivializing this awful situation please.”

Though the video was removed from Instagram, it’s still available just about everywhere else: