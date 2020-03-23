WATCH: Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo have turned their quarantine into a web series

At some point in the future there will be some fascinating documentaries about how the world adjusted to life under the threat of COVID-19. Until then, we’re all watching it in real time as folks take to social media to document their isolation. So. Many. Shirtless. Workouts.

YouTuber Max Emerson and his boyfriend, Andrés Camilo, have decided to experiment with turning their experience of isolated cohabitation into a web series.

Check out the first episode of Isolation Station below — new episodes will be released every Saturday on YouTube, and Thursday on Patreon:

Related: WATCH: Brian Jordan Alvarez, Drew Droege & more deliver coronavirus content we need