WATCH: One Million Moms outraged by ad showing gay men enjoying … toast

One Million Moms, the US-based, right-wing, supposedly Christian group have found their latest target. The organization, an offshoot of the American Family Association, routinely takes aim at brands that include LGBTQ representation in their marketing. This time, an innocuous advert for the dating site eHarmony has prompted another One Million Moms petition.
The advert was produced for Australia as part of eHarmony’s “Here for Real Love” campaign. It features a man relaxing at home, while his boyfriend makes toast in their kitchen area.
“Real love is enjoying my own space,” says the man in a narrated voiceover. “And wanting to share it with him,” he continues, as the scene cuts to his boyfriend spreading some peanut butter on toast. He then feeds the toast to his boyfriend, they hug, and he wipes a crumb away from the narrator’s mouth.
One Million Moms was disgusted.
“The online dating site eHarmony.com is advertising its services with a new gay pride commercial featuring the company’s continued theme, ‘Here for Real Love’,” it wrote on its website.
“It’s the site’s attempt to normalize and glorify the LGBTQ lifestyle by featuring a homosexual couple hugging, feeding each other, and wiping the other one’s mouth.
“By promoting same-sex relationships, eHarmony wants to make it clear where they stand on this controversial topic instead of remaining neutral in the culture war.”
“There is concern about the way this advertisement is pushing the LGBTQ agenda, but an even greater concern is that the commercial is airing when children are likely watching television.”
“This eHarmony ad brainwashes children and adults by desensitizing them and convincing them that homosexuality is natural, when in reality it is an unnatural love that is forbidden by Scripture just like love rooted in adultery is forbidden.”
Why One Million Moms is so concerned about a campaign in Australia is not clear. However, LGBTQ campaigners were unimpressed. Barbara Simon of GLAAD’ Australia’s Star Observer, “eHarmony’s work to welcome LGBTQ users and create safe spaces for them is vital. One Million Moms has nowhere near one million supporters, rather the organization is a fringe anti-LGBTQ group which generates false outrage to try and force companies to omit LGBTQ people from ads and content. Their anti-LGBTQ activism fails time and again as brands refuse to cave to their anti-LGBTQ hate.”
eHarmony launched in 2000 and was, for many tears, aimed wholly at heterosexual or mixed-sex couples. It began to matchmake for same-sex couples in 2019. This is the second advert the company has made featuring a same-sex couple.
4 Comments
IvanPH
It’s adorable.
Mister P
Sure moms. Let your kids believ in Santa Claus, unicorns and Jesus. Let them believe in things that don’t exist, but be outraged at people who actually live in the world.
cuteguy
Why do they even have a voice? In most, if not all religions, women are second class citizens. If they followed “scripture” then wouldn’t be releasing any statements rather have their master/husbands speak for them. In religion, women are to keep quiet, and stay barefoot and pregnant
I_am_that_guy
Oh that’s nice; the bakery aisle will be a bit less crowded as millions of moms will be keeping away from all that evil carby gay bread.