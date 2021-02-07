WATCH: These Queerties-nominated TikTokers are bringing their A-game

The nominees for “Favorite TikToker” in this year’s Queerties are asking for your vote! Get to know them here, so you can vote for your favorite once each day until February 16th.
Josh Helfgott explained the “Q” in LGBTQ.
@joshhelfgottSexualities: Part 7 🌈 More Gay News on my Insta in bio 🧚♀️ #lgbt #queer
Conrad Rocha considered ways to pay for college.
@conradrochawho do you think liked it better: mom or dog? dc: @notj4yarr #Welcome2021
Starr McQueen met strangers on the internet (head over to her page to see more reactions).
@starr_mcqueen_This did not go how I expected it to 🙃 #fyp #monkey
Nikita Dragun channeled Dora the Explorer.
@nikitadragunhola soy dora !
Rob Anderson used gay science to explain why gays move so often.
@heartthrobert#gayscience #gay #gays #lgbt #lgbtq
Nathan explained how only dating trans men or women can be quite transphobic.
@tranquil_trans#greenscreensticker she didn’t have stitches avaliable so I made due; it’s fast paced but hopefully it helps explain why it’s weird @dilly_dall_e
The Coyle Twins revealed what Tik Tokers do all day.
@coyletwinswell this was a longgg day 😭 #dayinmylife #vlog #makeuproutine
Megan Mitchell opened up.
@megan.mitchellllit literally took me 19 years to figure it out those friend crushes were…. actual crushes lolol #lgbt #fyp
Team 2 Moms showed off their Pride flags.
@team2momsTry to pause on your flag! 🏳️🌈 ##LGBT ##ComingOut ##Bi ##Lesbian ##Trans ##Pan ##NonBinary ##Gay
And Zaire switched real quick.
@zaiversonLMFAOOOOO ##lgbt ##gay ##fyp ##SwitchTheChobaniFlip ##arianagrande ##nickiminaj