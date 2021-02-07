WATCH: These Queerties-nominated TikTokers are bringing their A-game

The nominees for “Favorite TikToker” in this year’s Queerties are asking for your vote! Get to know them here, so you can vote for your favorite once each day until February 16th.

Josh Helfgott explained the “Q” in LGBTQ.

Conrad Rocha considered ways to pay for college.

Starr McQueen met strangers on the internet (head over to her page to see more reactions).

Nikita Dragun channeled Dora the Explorer.

Rob Anderson used gay science to explain why gays move so often.

Nathan explained how only dating trans men or women can be quite transphobic.

The Coyle Twins revealed what Tik Tokers do all day.

Megan Mitchell opened up.

Team 2 Moms showed off their Pride flags.

And Zaire switched real quick.