WATCH: The best LGBTQ+ film and TV trailers that dropped in January 2023

Image Credit: ‘For The Love Of DILFs,’ OUTtv

If you made a New Year’s Resolution to watch more gay movies and TV shows in 2023, then January has already given you plenty to look forward to.

Throughout the month, we saw new previews for all sorts of exciting, up-and-coming, queer entertainment—everything from international film festival favorites to horror movies from masters of the genre to a gay dating show that dares to ask: Can a DILF and a Himbo really find love?

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled this rundown the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout January, with reminders of when and where you can watch. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

Sick

Back in 1996, gay screenwriter Kevin Williamson gave us Scream, the horror movie that would go on to define a generation. With his latest effort, Sick, he just might’ve given us the definitive horror movie of the pandemic era, too, following two friends who quarantine at a swanky, secluded lake house. But here’s the catch: They’re not alone! Brace yourselves because this one’s a doozy.

Now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

For The Love Of DILFs

Ah, DILFs—can’t live with’em, can’t live without’em! But it takes a real Himbo to try. In this new reality dating show, those two (supposedly) diametrically opposed groups of gays will shack up in a beautiful mansion together and compete for each other’s love, as well as the chance to win a “$10,000 investment into their relationship.” And the whole thing’s hosted by Stormy Daniels! Sounds like a mess; we can’t wait!

Premieres January 31 on OUTtv, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Playland

A cinematic tribute to Boston’s oldest and most notorious gay bar, The Playland Café, this dazzling art film conjures memories of queer history through music, dance, archival footage, tableaux, opera, and performance art pieces. Fittingly, Lady Bunny—who some would call the world’s oldest and most notorious drag queen—is there, too, helping Playland connect past and present in stunning fashion.

Premieres February 2 at the Rotterdam International Film Festival, with wider release details TBA.

Class

If two full seasons of Spanish teen drama Elite last year wasn’t enough for you, then Netflix has your fix—soon, they’ll be rolling out Class, an Indian remake of their global hit. One look at the show’s trailer, and you’ll recognize all the originals’ trademarks: Economic class struggle, chic school uniforms, and plenty of thirsty students wreaking havoc wherever the go.

Class premieres February 3 on Netflix.

Nana’s Boys

Q’s plans to celebrate his long-time partner Amari’s 30th birthday are disrupted after an unidentified explosion rocks New York City, forcing them into lockdown. Anxious and trapped inside, a different kind of explosion happens between the couple as they question who they are and what they want out of their relationship. Unfortunately rare in the movie world, Black queer love takes a welcome spotlight in this film festival favorite.

Nana’s Boys arrives to digital platforms on February 7, with a DVD release date set for the 23.

The Blue Caftan

Though it was snubbed by the Oscars in the Best International Film category, you’ve simply got to check out this moving queer love story from Morocco. The Blue Caftan centers on a middle-aged couple who operate a traditional caftan shop in the city, and their young new apprentice who catches the husband’s eye, tangling them up in a complex love triangle that will change their lives forever.

Hits select theaters beginning February 10.

Blue Jean

This shockingly timely period piece takes audiences back to 1988 in Tyneside, England, where—under the iron rule of Margaret Thatcher—queer teachers lived in fear of Section 28, which forbade anything deemed the “promotion of homosexuality” in the classroom. Sound familiar? The Alienist‘s Rosy McEwan stars as our protagonist, a P.E. teacher whose careful work/life balance is threatened by the arrival of a new student.

Opens in UK theaters on February 10, with US release details TBA.

The Latent Image

In this indie thriller, filmmaker Alexander McGregor Birrell expands his eerie short film into a feature-length nightmare. Working in an isolated cabin on his next novel, a writer named Ben provides shelter to a mysterious (and hunky) traveler in need, which gets his creative juices flowing. As the visitor helps Ben act out his psychosexual fantasies, the novelist begins to realize he’s in a horror story all his own.

The Latent Image is headed for a release date sometime this fall.