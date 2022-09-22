WATCH: Two gay daddies have some unwanted visitors in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest

Knock, knock!

King of the twist ending M. Night Syamalan returns next year with Knock At The Cabin about a pair of young dads and their daughter away on a weekend retreat (aww!) that turns downright apocalyptic when some mysterious visitors show up (AHHH!). Because nothing good ever happens at a secluded cabin in the woods.

As the sweaty, armed—but notably mild-mannered—visitors put it, they’ve arrived at this particular family’s doorstep to force them to make a “horrible decision.” But wait, there’s more: If they don’t, the visitors believe it will bring about the end of the world.

Sounds pretty twisted, strange, and downright Shyamalan-ian if you ask us!

As we’ve previously reported, the horror stars gay actors Jonathan Groff (Looking, Glee) and Ben Aldridge (the upcoming Spoiler Alert) as the parents who will do anything to protect their daughter (Kristen Cui). Guardians Of The Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista, Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint, Old‘s Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Landline‘s Abby Quinn play their uninvited guests.

The film is an adaptation of The Cabin At The End Of The World from author Paul Tremblay, which means if you really want to spoil yourself on the “horrible decision” at the film’s core, the answers are out there! But like any Shyamalan movie, the less you know going in, the better.

Knock At The Cabin won’t hit theaters until February 3, 2023. You can watch the first full trailer below: