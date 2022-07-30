What’s uranic? A look into a lesser-known sexual orientation.

Contrary to what many still believe, sexuality is more than just gay, straight, or bisexual. Today, more folks are using micro-labels to define themselves as the collective knowledge about sexuality and gender roles develops. Uranic is one of these micro-labels.

Despite being relatively unknown in mainstream LGBTQ discourse, many individuals find that it encapsulates their sexuality perfectly. So, what does being uranic mean, and can anybody be uranic? Keep reading to learn more.

RELATED: WATCH: New Netflix Show For Pre-Schoolers Features A Non-Binary Bison

Uranic: Meaning And Usage In Queer Contexts

Uranic sexuality is also known as nonfemsexual. The term refers to the attraction to cisgender, transgender, masculine-presenting non-binary individuals, or masculinity in general. Some folks prefer to describe it as “the attraction to all genders except women or other feminine-presenting gender identities.”

In short, being uranic means you’re attracted to masculinity.

The term sees the most use within enby or non-binary circles, with folks using uranic to describe their preferences without depending on the idea of a gender binary.

How It Was Coined

The term was initially coined in 2017 by Tumblr user loud-and-queer, alongside its masculine counterpart, “neptunic”. Both micro-labels were met with mixed reception. Some users felt the word was perfect and made them feel more seen in the increasingly complex world of sexuality and gender, while others thought that “uranic” wasn’t the best fit.

The main issue was that the term was based on Greek mythology. Tumblr user thewailingdoom pointed out that Uranus was “only ever seen with a woman” in the seminal text. However, many believe that “uranic” was coined after the planet, which is believed to be a “gay planet” in some astrology circles.

Potential Issues

While many people have comfortably started using uranic to describe themselves, there has been controversy over its use. Specifically, some non-binary individuals have expressed that the term makes them feel like they’re still being boxed into the gender binary.

However, many other enby folks find no issue with the term uranic. With this in mind, it’s important to note that disagreement is characteristic of every new idea. As long as it isn’t actively hurting anyone, it should be fine to use for self-identification purposes.

Can Anyone Be Uranic?

Yes, anyone can be uranic, despite its origins as a way to help non-binary individuals express their sexual preferences. Since the attraction to men and masculine traits has nothing to do with the gender identity of the person who uses the micro-label, anyone can be uranic. After all, these hyper-specific micro-labels are used not to build walls between people but break down the ones that live inside them.

By that, we mean micro-labels are an excellent tool for self-discovery and self-validation. While micro-labels may seem excessive for some people, they also help many others. Sometimes a more popular term like “lesbian” “gay” or even “bisexual” doesn’t quite fit the way you need it to, but that doesn’t mean you have to conform.

Similar Terms For Uranic Sexuality

Over the last few years, many terms have popped up to describe masculinity-oriented attraction, mainly for use within the non-binary community. That means uranic is only the latest in a long line of micro-labels dedicated to defining unique experiences of attraction and sexuality.

Here are a few alternative micro-labels often used in the LGBTQ community:

Marsic: Refers to non-binary folks who are exclusively attracted to men or male-aligned identities

Mascic: An umbrella term describing a general non-straight attraction to men

Nowomasexual: Describes an attraction to all genders except binary women

Torensexual: Represents attraction to men (both cis and trans) and non-binary individuals

Toric: Refers to non-binary people who are exclusively attracted to men

The Uranic Flag

Even though the uranic sexuality is relatively new, it has an enthusiastic community supporting its usage. As a result, several flags have been produced and published on the internet to help uranic individuals find like-minded people.

The most recognizable version of the flag is the blue and tan one many people use on Twitter and other social media sites. Other variations of the uranic flag have included images of the planet Uranus over the same color bar background. Most of the alternative banners follow the same design language.

Am I Uranic?

There’s only one requirement to being uranic: the experience of being attracted to any male-aligned gender identity. This includes cis men, transgender men, and masculine-presenting non-binary individuals.

Many people are reluctant to use the term uranic to describe their sexuality because it was originally coined for the non-binary community. Still, it’s perfectly acceptable to use it in the context of any gender identity. After all, only you can decide what your sexuality is. If uranic makes you feel seen and comfortable, use it to self-describe.

Final Thoughts

People who self-identify as uranic are exclusively attracted to men or masculine-aligned gender identities, and this definition can be applied to anyone. Despite it being a relatively new development in terms of micro-labels, more folks are starting to use it in daily life.

For more information about gender identities, micro-labels, and LGBTQ-oriented news, keep reading Queerty.

RELATED: Yungblud Says He’s “Tried Everything” When It Comes To Sexuality