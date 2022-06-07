Wilson Cruz drives fans into hyperspace with steamy post-yoga pic

We love watching Wilson Cruz cruise around the outer limits of the galaxy on Star Trek Discovery.

Going where no gay has gone before, Cruz, along with his fellow RENT alum Anthony Rapp, portray the first openly queer couple in the Star Trek mythos.

Related: Wilson Cruz beams down to dish new Star Trek season

But promoting peace throughout the cosmos takes agility, so we’re glad to see Cruz’s yoga game is as strong as his acting game.

“Blissed out after my last yoga class before heading back to outer space (or as it is commonly referred to, TORONTO),” he captioned a recent photo that screams core strength.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

Here’s some more of Cruz looking totally adorable on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)