You’ll never guess which rising gay icon will play Joan Rivers in her biopic…

Emmy Award nominee and star of Mrs. Fletcher Kathryn Hahn has announced her next project. The actress will step into the iconic role of comedienne Joan Rivers in a new Showtime limited series titled The Comeback Girl.

Details on the project remain scant, however, Variety reports that the show will focus on Rivers’ career in the late 1980s. The era saw her on a career skids following a falling out with longtime friend Johnny Carson as well as the cancellation of her Fox late-night talk show, The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers. Rivers found herself in a career tailspin, complicated by the suicide of her husband, Edgar Rosenberg. Rivers, who died in 2014, had described the period as her lowest, and confessed that she contemplated suicide herself.

Hahn will produce the series for Showtime alongside Greg Berlanti and Cosmo Carlson.

Showtime has yet to announce a release date for the project. Kathryn Hahn will next appear in the Knives Out sequel for director Rian Johnson. Hahn also recently inspired drag imitators with her high-camp performance in WandaVision as the evil witch Agatha Harkness.