Zac Efron calls his ripped ‘Baywatch’ beach bod “stupid”

Zac Efron recently sat down with Sean Evans, host of TruTv’s Hot Ones, a game show where celebrities are interviewed while shoveling progressively spicier chicken into their mouths.
During the interview, Efron talked about his ripped Baywatch body and how he never wants to be that fit again.
“That was actually a really important time to do Baywatch because I realized that when I was done with that movie, I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again,” Efron told Evans.
THERE IS MORE TO ZAC EFRON THAN HIS BODY ?
— WIG SNATCHING EFRON ?? (@EmilyBarnsleyy) April 2, 2020
The 32-year-old continued, “It was so hard. You’re working with almost no wiggle room, right? You’ve got things like water under your skin that you’re worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack. Sh*t like that… It’s just stupid.”
Looking back, Efron said he was grateful for the experience and he’s proud of himself for being able to do it, but it would take a lot to get him to ever do it again.
“I’m happy that it worked, I’m happy that it got me through it,” he says. “I may do it again if it was something worthwhile but we’ll wait till it gets to that. I’m good. Take care of your heart, take care of your brain, and you’re good.”
Zac Efron talked about how his Baywatch body was overrated and he never wants to be that ripped again. An unlikely advocate for round Kings, but we appreciate his voice
— Alderman of Flavortown (@UfuluStanley) April 3, 2020
This isn’t the first time Efron has talked about having the picture perfect beach bod. Last year, he told Ellen he didn’t want men to look at him in that movie and think having that sort of body was realistic.
“For guys, that’s unrealistic, I’m telling you,” he said. “I got very big and buff for that movie, but I don’t want people to think that’s the best way to be. Like, be your size. Like, I don’t want to glamorize this.”
ingyaom
His bro is so much cuter.
darrell66
I get it. To be that shredded and that ripped it takes a lot of hard work. But let’s be honest Zac Efron’s biggest selling point is his body. Without it, it’s highly doubtful he would have a film career at all. IMO.
Vince
Yeah, getting yourself into shape for a stupid movie that payed you millions. I’m sure most would love that opportunity to be stupid. Head slap.
Donston
I don’t think he’s whining about having to work out. I think he may be alluding to being that body conscious, that obsessed with getting buff just wasn’t good for him psychologically.
Efron generally gives me damaged/fragile vibes. That industry seems to have done a bit of a number on him in a multitude of ways. It’s not as apparent as with other former child stars. But it’s still detectable.
Black Pegasus
I can appreciate Zac’s honestly on body image and health. And he’s right. That body he had in Baywatch is unrealistic for most people.
sonic_source
A multi-million dollar payday would be incentive enough for most of us to get into that kind of shape. But to do all that work for FREE?!?! I think I’d rather stick to my “dad bod.”
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Refreshing to see a celeb actually being honest about just how much dedication it takes to achieve a physique like that. Far too many ripped guys attempt to convey achieving such a low BMI is no big deal….
I am a Personal Trainer and I meet with prospective clients and when they point out a body like that in a few months as their goal, I advise unless they plan on putting me on a 24/7 retainer, they are going have to be a bit more realistic in their expectations…
Daggerman
..Zac Efron is an ACTOR so his body is probably better than 80% of males on this planet he knows what ever roll he plays he must transform his body at any time to become that man! Is there a way they can stop being ridiculously petty???