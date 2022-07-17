All about Ze/Zim & Xe/Xem pronouns

You may have heard of the singular “they/them” pronouns, often used by non-binary people as a gender-neutral pronoun in place of “she/her” and “he/him”. But while more and more people are becoming familiar with this new set of pronouns, there are plenty of other “neopronouns” that gender non-conforming folks use to refer to themselves.
Here, we take a look at ze/zim and xe/xem pronouns, what they mean, and why they matter.
RELATED: All about the she/they pronouns flag
What Are Neopronouns?
If you don’t know what neopronouns are, don’t worry. It’s a relatively new term that describes new pronouns that can be used to replace the usual gendered pronouns like “she” and “him”. The word combines the terms “neo”, meaning new, and “pronoun”, or words that are used to substitute other nouns.
Some examples of neopronouns include:
- They/them/theirs
- Ze/zim/zis
- Ze/hir/hirs
- Ze/xem/xyrs
- Sie/hir/hirs
Why Do People Use Neopronouns?
Before we get into why people use neopronouns, we have to discuss what it means to be non-binary.
For a long time, gender was presumed to be binary: either male or female. But, today, more scientists are acknowledging the idea that gender may be a spectrum.
Instead of there being just two seemingly opposite genders, experts believe that gender is vast and diverse, ranging from feminine to masculine. Non-binary people are those who identify somewhere in the middle of that spectrum or even outside of it altogether.
However, the English language (along with many other Western languages) still remains gendered – particularly when it comes to pronouns. We refer to women as “she” and men as “he”. This puts non-binary people in a tough spot. When you identify as neither a man nor a woman, how do you refer to yourself in a way that accurately represents who you are?
This problem is compounded by the fact that many non-binary people (but not all) experience gender dysphoria. This is described as the feeling of intense distress or discomfort when one’s gender identity does not match the sex assigned at birth.
Being misgendered can often trigger gender dysphoria, which is why many trans and non-binary people undergo gender-affirming surgery; make changes to how they dress, talk, and behave; and choose pronouns that they feel best represent their gender identity.
Thus, the birth and rise of neopronouns and gender-neutral pronouns, the most common of which are “they/them/theirs” pronouns. This set of pronouns has actually been around for some time now, contrary to popular belief. The singular “they” can be traced back all the way to 1375, where it was used in the medieval novel William and the Werewolf.
Isn’t The Singular ‘They’ Incorrect?
It wasn’t until the 18th century that grammarians started to call out uses of the singular “they” as grammatically incorrect. This, despite the pronoun “you” being originally used as a plural pronoun before becoming singular, notes the Oxford English Dictionary.
Today, the argument that the singular “they” is grammatically incorrect still dominates discussions. However, English experts will be the first to tell you that language is ever-evolving and that there is no place for prescriptivism in English.
“People who want to be inclusive, or respectful of other people’s preferences, use singular ‘they’. And people who don’t want to be inclusive, or who don’t respect other people’s pronoun choices, use ‘singular’ they as well,” says the Oxford English Dictionary.
“Even people who object to singular ‘they’ as a grammatical error use it themselves when they’re not looking, a sure sign that anyone who objects to singular ‘they’ is, if not a fool or an idiot, at least hopelessly out of date.”
How To Use Ze/Zim And Xe/Xem Pronouns
Some non-binary people aren’t particularly fond of the singular “they” pronoun. Instead, they use neopronouns like ze/zim/zirs and xe/xem/xyrs.
The “ze” pronoun is read as “zee”. “Zim” rhymes with “him” and “zirs” rhymes with “hers”. “Ze” is a subjective pronoun, like “she” and “he”, while “zim” is an objective pronoun, like “him” and “her”. “Zirs” is used possessively, as in “That laptop is zirs”.
The “xe” pronoun set is used in pretty much the same way. The “x” is even pronounced like a “z”, so the terms sound the same, as well. Here’s an example of how to use xe/xem/xyrs pronouns:
“I went to California to see Carson last summer. Xe showed me around xyr new neighborhood. I wish you could come and visit xem someday too.”
How Do I Ask For Someone’s Pronouns?
You can never assume a person’s pronouns just by looking at them. As such, it’s always important to ask.
A good way to go about asking for someone’s pronouns is by introducing yourself first, along with your own personal pronouns. For example, you can say, “Hi, my name is Robin. I go by “she/her/hers” pronouns. What about you?”
However, bear in mind that not everyone may be comfortable sharing their personal pronouns, especially if they don’t know you very well.
Some people may be wary of outing themselves to strangers, given that there are still many people out there who don’t take the matter seriously. Others may still be unsure about their gender identity, and thus haven’t pinpointed which pronouns feel right for them.
Thus, it’s never good to coerce someone to share their personal pronouns. When unsure what pronouns to use, try using the person’s name instead.
What If I Get Someone’s Pronouns Wrong?
Don’t panic – it’s totally fine if you get someone’s pronouns wrong by mistake. What’s important is that you apologize and correct yourself the moment you realize your error.
The best course of action is to apologize to the person in private. Give a quick apology and try not to make the issue about you. Make a promise to do better, and stick to that promise by making an effort to remember their pronouns.
The Bottom Line
Pronouns are an important part of communication, and, with the rise of neopronouns, it’s more important than ever to make sure you use the correct pronouns for the people in your life. While some people may still be unsure about how to use ze/zim and xe/xem pronouns, we hope that this article has helped clear things up.
RELATED: Surprise, surprise — ‘they’ has been used as a singular pronoun for 600 years
27 Comments
Raphael
This is getting out of control…
still_onthemark
“I went to California to see Carson last summer. Xe showed me around xyr new neighborhood. I wish you could come and visit xem someday too.”
I doubt I could ever get stoned enough to say that, and I get stoned every day. Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers. Xe sells zeshells by the zeshore.
Ronbo
Let the kids play nice. I know, I know, It’s hard to let them make mistakes – but that is how they learn. Unfortunately they are providing ammunition to the enemy and it’s turning the public against compassion and acceptance. You know, the things that helped gays change the world for the better.
Kids also need compassion and respect for the people who opened up the world to our fight for equality. Trust us… making enemies lists, personal attacks and seemingly outrageous demands will boomarange on you.
I know, I know, it seems the right thing to do these days. But burning bridges and attacking sympathetic supporters because they aren’t PERFECTLY alligned with your thoughts is a mistake. We can only open the door and point the way. Mistakes often take you to places you least expect.
Ronbo
Instead of demanding:
They/them/theirs
Ze/zim/zis
Ze/hir/hirs
Ze/xem/xyrs
Sie/hir/hirs,
We should work to get 100% voting in the primaries where the Manchin-type moderates dominate. The DNC should NOT be campaigning with MY donations for moderates and Republicans. Yes, the DNC has funded primary campaigns for the most extreme Republicans – in the hope that they will be too extreme. How did that work when Hillary did the same with tRump? How did you feel when the Democratic House Majority Whip and the Democratic majority leader, Pelosi, campaigned in the primary for an anti-choice candidate, Cuellar!?!
This leadership has been a fiasco for the party – almost as if corporate power and money are the only elememts pulling the strings. We’ve given team DNC full Presidential, Senate and House control TWICE recently – and each time they abandoned us. President Obama selected the Republican healthcare plan floated in 1993 to defeat single-payer and President Biden has not fulfilled a significant campaign promise.
I’m a 100% voter so all I can do is ask others to vote. Vote in the Primary – otherwise we just get people like Biden who voted for Clarence Thomas after smearing Anita Hill. When the best you can say about your president is that he isn’t tRump, we have a serious problem.
mastik8
No. Just no.
sfhairy
sweet jesus. out of control. this is a hard no.
carterhunter
I wholeheartedly agree.
LegionKeign
One good thing about being crazy (I catch a check every month for it) is I get to live in my own little world away from the real kooks of the world.
peluzo
“But, today, more scientists are acknowledging the idea that gender may be a spectrum.”
Scientists? Lol
Okay…
GlobeTrotter
Go right ahead Queerty, keep up all this nonsense with these made-up pronouns. Every time you come out with one of these articles, we lose another seat in the House. At this rate we’re looking at a GOP controlled House AND Senate come November, thanks to you and your radical trans activist friends. Along with a GOP controlled Supreme Court, the GOP Congress will put Biden out to pasture and enact a series of laws so regressive, Clarence Thomas will be having wet dreams as they pass a nation-wide abortion ban as well as rescind marriage equality and reinstate anti-sodomy laws. So keep it up Queerty, keep indulging these radical trans activists in their mental delusions!
GlobeTrotter
“However, English experts will be the first to tell you that language is ever-evolving and that there is no place for prescriptivism in English.”
You’re guilty of EXACTLY the same thing you accuse others of doing. You claim that it’s prescriptivism to use pronouns the way we understand the language to work, while at the same PRESCRIBING how we’re now supposed to speak and what pronouns we’re now supposed to use. This is hypocrisy at its finest!
Paris in Santiago
I’m happy to use they/them, and have done so for many years. But that’s a hard No on neo-pronouns, unless all those people provide me with a business card with their neo-pronouns. Not texts, or email, or a page on social media. I want physical evidence to keep track.
bachy
You’re basically asking the general population to accept your self-rejection.
Alternative suggestion: Instead of expecting the entire world to change the language to accommodate your rejection of your own body, why don’t people with gender issues try accepting and integrating their body into their self-concept?
We ALL have things about our bodies that are difficult to accept. I have difficulty accepting how hard it is for me to gain muscle. But instead of asking other people to change, I realize *I* have to change.
It’s called self-acceptance. Try it, you might like it.
tallskin4
FFS the US left really is the most depressing in the entire western world- and our left in the UK is pretty fvcking awful, so I know of what i speak. But you people really are the pits of the pits
Here we have the US with terrible problems around poverty, student grants repayments, healthcare bankruptcies, mass killings of school kids, crazy access to guns, a road accident rate that is off the scale- and yet you [email protected] are concerned not with all these problems but with fvcking pronouns and blokes dressing up as women!
Yooper
Just stop it already. Spoiler; there are no “new” pronouns. If this news brings on a bout of distress or discomfort, or God forbid triggers gender dysphoria, then maybe people so prone should sit out life on the sidelines.
Jeremiah
I wish someone would make a parody Schoolhouse Rock video to explain all the pronouns… like the real classic did for conjunctions and their functions.
Yooper
F’ing brilliant!
surfnspy
That would be so good. Is there an SNL suggestion box? That show really needs to start sending up some of this stuff.
Shanester
To all writers and editorial boards that play any role in this latest pronoun engineering under the guise of being informed, intelligent LGBTQ allies…Ze Zim is ZULL ZIT! Do you read your own “comments” section? Give it a try before you don’t have any readers to write.
Jon in Canada
NO, just NO.
Like it or not, the vast majority of the planet is cisgender and binary and that’s a reality people like us need to remember when trying to change things for the better. People are coming around to queer reality, but pushing something like this, something that can best be described as rectum derived is not going to go well. They/Them sure, Ze Zim etc, not going to happen because people just won’t abide and yes, if the majority do decide to say NO they’re going to do so without apology.
Simply put, this is not the ideological hill we should want to die on.
GlobeTrotter
These radical activists, whether they know it or not, are giving the GOP exactly what they need to win come November. Already Hispanics are leaving the democratic party in droves – according to polls because of terms like “Latinx” and Biden’s push for trans rights over women’s rights.
Over the past few days the University of Pennsylvania nominated Lia Thomas for “Woman of the Year”, every time they do crap like that, WE LOSE as Hispanics, Asians and an increasing percentage of the Black community will NOT go for this tripe.
surfnspy
I asked my Latino crew about LatinX and they all looked at me like an insane liberal person who has no clue. They had not heard of it and wanted to know, why?
Raphael
@GlobeTrotter Just to clarify, Hispanic and Latino, are not the same thing.
surfnspy
Someone, please, please make it stop.
We are rolling out the red carpet for DeSantis. Why isn’t that obvious?
monty clift
Queerty you know damn well you only put this out to attract trolls/revenue. I guess it’s going to be a weekly instalment now.
ciasteczek
Ze is insane if Ze thinks we are going to use those fake pronouns
inbama
Anyone experiencing dysphoria so severe that they would commit suicide over someone’s failure to use the “singular they” or a neo-pronoun is severely disturbed and needs to be in therapy.
The entire LGBT and all liberal progress of the last century is now in jeopardy because we have gone down the path of demanding that society placate people with mental disorders instead of getting them treatment to help them accept reality. It is time to take a deep breath and ask if we really want equal rights, or if we want to throw it all away on this doomed project of “breaking the binary.”