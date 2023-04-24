Adam Lambert and Oliver Gliese were serving #relationshipgoals at the LA LGBT Center gala

Oliver Gliese and Adam Lambert at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala 2023 (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty)

The Los Angeles LGBT Center held its annual The Center Gala on Saturday (April 22). Among those to attend was singer Adam Lambert, who took his boyfriend, Oliver Gliese.

The two were first spotted together by paparazzi on a holiday in Mexico in November 2020. They went “Instagram official” when Lambert posted a date night pic to his Instagram in May 2021.

If anyone was wondering how they were getting along, from the evidence of Saturday night, they’re very much loved-up with one another.

Lambert, 41, posted photos to his Instagram, calling Gliese “my honey”.

In a TikTok video Lambert used the caption “With Oliver ❤” The two men hold hands and exchange a loving look while posing on the purple carpet for the photographers. The soundtrack is Lambert’s cover of Lana Del Ray’s ‘West Coast’: the part where he sings, “I can see my sweet boy swaying… move baby, move baby, I’m in love.”

Sweet!

Pamela Anderson and Keke Palmer

Adam Lambert was just one of the names in attendance at the Fairmont Century Plaza. TS Madison hosted the event, which marked the center’s 54th anniversary.

TS Madison (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty)

It featured a special performance by R&B-soul artist Durand Bernarr. Among those receiving honors were Pamela Anderson and Keke Palmer.

Pamela Anderson at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala 2023 (Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty)

Both women received the Vanguard Award. Anderson was celebrated for her history of activism and allyship. Palmer was presented with her award by Karamo Brown for her achievements in the entertainment industry and helping create opportunities for young people from marginalized communities.

In her acceptance speech, Palmer talked about her own sexuality.

“I’m so grateful to be here today to be embraced by a community that I’ve always felt accepted by and a part of,” the Nope star said.

“I’ve always been my own person. Sexuality and identity for me has always been confusion. You know, it’s, ‘I never felt straight enough. I never felt gay enough. And I never felt woman enough. I never felt man enough.’ You know, I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”

The event also featured a tribute to Leslie Jordan from Del Shores and Mayim Bialik.

Around 800 guests attended the gala. The evening raised over $1million for the Center to continue its vital work.