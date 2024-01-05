Adam Lambert recalls when his personal pics with ex-boyfriend were leaked during his time on “American Idol”

How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Related:
‘American Idol’s’ first gay finalist is now a total hunk, married, and living his best life
After making the Top 10 of ‘American Idol’s’ inaugural season, Jim Verraros came out and went on to star in the first two ‘Eating Out’ movies.
6 Comments
still_onthemark
I didn’t realize Adam uses the same hair dye as Megan Rapinoe.
ryepie2222
I forgot that he had the “Karen” haircut.
I find him completely obnoxious
carllonghorn
I am certain Adam absolutely doesn’t care what you think. He is widely talented and successful, so there’s that.
Mack
@carllonghorn I agree with you. The trolls can say what they want, he’s still better than they can ever hope to be. He’s proven the voters wrong by being himself and doing so much better the winner who is now nothing more than a lounge singer.
pattygale
Adam is one of the most loved and admired musicians in the industry, as attested to by everyone he’s ever worked with. Even Simon Cowell said that after Adam’s amazing performance on AGT.
However, feel free to express your opinion.
Huron132
Loved Adam from the beginning and I still love him. He has souch talent. The different arrangements he does of songs are genius. We need more of performers who are queer to feel wanted and love. No one should ever put a talented humans flame out.