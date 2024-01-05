in quotes

Adam Lambert recalls when his personal pics with ex-boyfriend were leaked during his time on “American Idol”

I had been out since I was 18. I was not shy about who I was. It was never a secret after I came out. I wasn’t ashamed of it at all. I was really settled in my gayness…

The publicist for the show had called me before to say, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you saw this.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I saw it.’ And she was so great. She was like, ‘Well, how do you wanna deal with it?’ And so I just said to a reporter, I’m like, ‘Yeah. That’s me.’ That’s all I said.

I think I lost some fans at that point. But I always said to myself, ‘Well, those aren’t the fans I want anyway.’ If they think I’m gay, and they don’t like that, then go away. That’s who I am.

Adam Lambert speaking to Them about having personal pictures of himself and his ex-boyfriend leaked to the press when he was competing on “American Idol.”

