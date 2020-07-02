Another one of Lea Michele’s former co-stars just spilled a whole pot of tea

Another one of Lea Michele’s former co-stars has come to the tea party and he just spilled the whole pot all over the tablecloth.

Craig Ramsay, who is probably best known for appearing on Newlyweds: The First Year, worked with Michele back in the early 2000’s on the Broadway revival of Fiddler On The Roof.

Speaking to David Yontef on the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope, Ramsay did not hold back when asked about that experience.

“I just didn’t want to hear Lea Michele’s name in this interview,” he said. “At all! I think she’s a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality.”

He continued, “We were in Fiddler together. Rosie (O’Donnell) is awesome. I still talk–she is a huge mentor and I respect her–how she has been able to survive and thrive with all the nonsense that was tossed at her. As far as Lea Michele is concerned, I think she is one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business.”

Ramsay then recalled the day Michele landed her career-changing role on Glee.

“I was there when she got the call of, ‘I got Glee,’ and I think the entitlement just came over her body,” he reflected. “She was possessed with this and from that moment on.”

He went on to explain that the two of them moved from New York to Los Angeles around the same time. They remained friends but, he says, her sense of entitlement and self-aggrandizement quickly got out of hand.

“I cared for her greatly, but the amount of entitlement… I have never seen the likes of it, especially Broadways,” he recalled. “You can’t mess with Broadway. You can get a reputation very quick if you don’t respect where you come from.”

Ramsey went on to acknowledge that Michele is talented, and that she has gotten even better at her craft over the years, “but that doesn’t matter if no one wants to work with you.”

Michele was first accused of being a bully in late May when her former Glee co-stars Samantha Ware, Amber Riley, and Alex Newell all came forward with horror stories, along with former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Willam, who said she was the reason he quit Glee.

That was followed by several other former colleagues, understudies, and extras coming forward to accuse Michele of being “subhuman,” “terrifying,” “manipulative,” and a “nightmare.”

The embattled actress issued a statement in early June apologizing for how her behavior may have been “perceived” by those around her and promising to “reflect on my own shortcomings.” She has not made any additional statements, social media posts, or public appearances since then.