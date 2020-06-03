Former ‘Glee’ co-stars accuse Lea Michelle of terrible on-set behavior

Glee actress/singer Lea Michele has become the center of a growing blowback from her former co-stars this week. Samantha Ware, Amber Riley, drag queen Willam and Alex Newell have all called out Michelle for her on-set treatment.

It started when Ware, who had a regular role in Glee‘s sixth season, replied to a tweet by Michele showing solidarity for the protests against the killing of George Floyd.

Related: Lea Michele Ends Silence About Cory Monteith’s Death, Saying He’ll Forever Be In Her Heart

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?!,” Ware tweeted. “CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘SH*T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD.”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Co-star Newell then tweeted her support of Ware, saying “When my friends goes through something traumatic I also go through it… that’s what friendship is… and if you can’t understand that then you’re part of the problem… and that’s on PERIODT! And I mean that for both sides of this coin!”

I’m gonna say this one time… when my friends goes through something traumatic I also go through it… that’s what friendship is… and if you can’t understand that then you’re part of the problem… and that’s on PERIODT! And I mean that for both sides of this coin! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on the show, tweeted a gif of herself sipping tea, apparently in support of the allegations against Michele.

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Willam also had a brief, uncredited appearance on the fourth season of Glee as well. Upon seeing Newell’s tweet, he added his own experience.

Lea treated me so subhuman i left the set of Glee. Pass the ? https://t.co/LKCHadWLqI — Willam (@willam) June 2, 2020

“Lea treated me so subhuman I left the set of Glee,” he wrote. “Pass the [popcorn].”

Michele has yet to comment on the allegations from her former co-stars.