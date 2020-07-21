busted!

Apparently that racist gay caught on tape shouting the N-word is an adult film star

By
View this post on Instagram

Fresh Fresh. #Dustin #gold

A post shared by Dustin Gold (@dustingold) on

That gay guy in New York City who was caught shouting a racial slur at someone and then attacking the person who captured it on tape has possibly been identified.

Related: Racist gay caught on tape assaulting man for recording him shouting the N-word

Multiple sources are now reporting that the motorist seen stepping out of his vehicle and screaming the N word at a Black sanitation worker before assaulting a pedestrian is none other than gay adult film star Dustin Gold, whose real name is Joseph O’Brian.

International Business Times reports:

The man was later identified as Joseph O’Brian, a gay adult film actor who goes by the stage name, “Dustin Gold.” The viral video has sparked outrage on social media with many condemning his racist behavior. Several members of the gay community were also quick to disown him as an official member of the LGBTQ community.

Gold/O’Brian is now being dragged on Twitter…

Queerty has reached out to Gold/O’Brian for comment on the allegations. We will update this post if we hear back.

Related: Racist gay Trump supporter chases after Latina woman on her way to early voting in viral video