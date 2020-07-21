Apparently that racist gay caught on tape shouting the N-word is an adult film star

That gay guy in New York City who was caught shouting a racial slur at someone and then attacking the person who captured it on tape has possibly been identified.

Multiple sources are now reporting that the motorist seen stepping out of his vehicle and screaming the N word at a Black sanitation worker before assaulting a pedestrian is none other than gay adult film star Dustin Gold, whose real name is Joseph O’Brian.

Racist on the Upper East Side. Find out who this racist person is and let us hold them accountable. This and any other act of racism will NOT be tolerated. As City Council Member of #District45, I will be holding these racists accountable.https://t.co/41nCXEP0Fq pic.twitter.com/ariaOSFGF4 — Anthony Beckford (City Council Candidate)? (@Vote4Beckford) July 19, 2020

International Business Times reports:

The man was later identified as Joseph O’Brian, a gay adult film actor who goes by the stage name, “Dustin Gold.” The viral video has sparked outrage on social media with many condemning his racist behavior. Several members of the gay community were also quick to disown him as an official member of the LGBTQ community.

Gold/O’Brian is now being dragged on Twitter…

As a gay we don’t claim him — Absolute trash mammal ✊BLM (@Fox2Fox5) July 19, 2020

So apparently the gay racist in NY has been found and his name is Justin O’Brian and he’s another racist gay adult performer who’s stage name is Dustin Gold @DustinGoldxxx Dustin honey you’re not fierce, you’re trash! — Shelita Buffet️‍ (@MTCinCA) July 21, 2020

Apparently he is pornstar that became overweight & goes by the name Dustin Gold — …:::Tiago:::… (@SociConnoisseur) July 21, 2020

I’m Gay, and I am so angry after seeing this! I hope the offended party presses charges! — Nicholas Kurupas (@6d7sxe22) July 20, 2020

49k views and only 500 retweets His name is Justin O’Brian. Goes by Dustin Gold (his porn name) Black twitter had better tear this mother fucker apart. https://t.co/Ro7ySdA7DH — ℭ ℭ (@_hotboycraig) July 21, 2020

Stand by for the inevitable apology tour including “that’s not who I really am.” — Tom LaSusa (@tomlasusa) July 20, 2020

Queerty has reached out to Gold/O’Brian for comment on the allegations. We will update this post if we hear back.

