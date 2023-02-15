Bad Bunny finds true love in his latest music video … but not with a woman

The hits just keep on coming for Bad Bunny.

On top of being the most streamed artist in the world, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio continues to rack up bop after bop off his blockbuster album Un Verano Sin Ti.

Earlier this month, after taking home the Grammy for best música urbana album and lighting the stage on fire with explosive performances of “El Apagon” and “Después De La Playa,” BB saw the album’s fourth single “Party” soar to the top of the Billboard charts.

Bad Bunny is now taking things down a notch with his sultry reggae-tinged song “Ojitos Lindos” alongside Colombian electro tropical band Bomba Estéreo.

Despite all his success, it looks like our Boricua king’s luck has run dry with the ladies, at least according to the track’s just released music video.

At the top of the clip, the 28-year-old appears to be living life to the fullest inside a multi-million dollar beach house even though he wakes up to an empty bed each morning. After taking in the picturesque vista in his boxer briefs, we see our bachelor babe is not lacking in the companionship department.

But whether it’s sipping wine at a picnic, fishing on a pier, making dinner at home, attending a basketball game, eating tacos from a truck, watching a movie at a drive-in, walking on the beach, dinner at every romantic restaurant in town, or dancing at a concert, none of these women appear to be able to fully grab his heart. Pobrecito! Maybe these gorgeous females just aren’t what he needs!

A montage of Bunny dropping off each of the ladies at their respective homes ensues and we realize either they never asked him inside or he just wasn’t interested in pursuing things further. What – or who- could he want instead?!

On his drive home, our Puerto Rican papi is visibly going through some mental anguish and pounds the steering wheel. The internal struggle is real! He manages to block out whatever is bothering him long enough and falls asleep at the wheel, crashing his luxury vehicle into a horse. Whether that is a euphemism for something else is up for debate, but the incident leaves him bloodied and broken in the hospital.

As he recovers in his room, none of the awful ladies come to visit him and Bunny is forced to find solace elsewhere. We’ve seen this movie before, haven’t we?!

Luckily, he soon comes across a much hairier friend that saves the day and changes his life forever, an adorable beagle. Sorry, fellas!

The video ends with our boy playing with the beagle as the camera pans to a close-up of the pup’s eyes. The song’s title “Ojitos Lindos,” or pretty eyes, was always about man’s best friend. Awwww.

Watch the full video below:

In real life, Bad Bunny – who has been a staunch LGBTQ ally and set to receive the Vanguard Award at the upcoming GLAAD Awards – was most recently linked to Gabriela Berlingeri.

Regardless, we will always stan this reggaeton legend…