Latest pics of Ncuti Gatwa from the upcoming season of ‘Doctor Who’ have our hearts skipping a beat

The BBC is ramping up the promotion of the next season of Doctor Who by releasing new images of the new Doctor.

As announced earlier this year, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will play the 15th incarnation of the Doctor on the long-running TV show. He replaces Jodie Whittaker.

Over the weekend, new images revealed what Gatwa will be wearing as the Doctor. The Time Lord’s outfits have often become emblematic of each regeneration.

❤️❤️ We love a br(who)ding stare… Check out the Doctor and Ruby Sunday’s #DoctorWho looks in brand new images! More ➡️ https://t.co/1fKrUdbAn5 pic.twitter.com/EiIK65umYb — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 17, 2022

Joining Gawta in the show will be new companion Ruby Sunday. She is played by Millie Gibson.

📸 Who Look! Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday #DoctorWho Read more ➡️ https://t.co/1fKrUdtbLF pic.twitter.com/YJiWPvrM4P — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 17, 2022

Whittaker’s final appearance as the Doctor was in October. To the surprise of loyal Who-vians, she regenerated as the tenth doctor (David Tennant).

Tennant will appear as the next Doctor in three special episodes when it returns to screens in November 2023. He will (presumably) then regenerate into Gatwa, who will make his first appearance over the Holidays in 2023.

Russell T Davies takes over as ‘Doctor Who’ showrunner

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. Returning as showrunner will be Russell T Davies (who created the original Queer As Folk and AIDS drama It’s A Sin). Davies was previously the showrunner of Doctor Who from 2005-2009. Critics and audiences praised Davies for rebooting and refreshing the long-running sci-fi franchise.

Gatwa’s the first Black actor to take on the role. Also appearing in the next season will be Neil Patrick Harris, playing the role of a villain.

In July, while guesting on the Just For Variety podcast in support of Uncoupled, Harris spilled some tea about Gatwa’s Doctor that had yet to be confirmed.

“I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he’s glorious,” Harris said of Gatwa. “He’ll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor.”

Scroll down for more pics from Gatwa’s Instagram page…

