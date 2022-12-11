The best way to respond when someone tells you “homosexuality is a sin”

With the holidays approaching, chances are you might be challenged by a relative about your “lifestyle choices”.

A recent post on Reddit asked, “What is the best way to respond to a person who says ‘Homosexuality is a sin’?”

It prompted hundreds of responses, ranging from the serious to the deliciously bitchy. Below are some of the best-liked comments.

“Then don’t be homosexual. It’s your religion. Not mine,” was offered up as the perfect response. It easily earned the most likes.

In a similar vein, someone suggested: “Tell them religion is unnatural. It’s not found in nature, while homosexuality is rampant.”

Some suggested bringing up other parts of the Bible.

“You know the same book you use to condemn me also says you can stone your wife for disobedience and sell your daughter into slavery. Also, anything unnatural such as glasses and manufactured medicine are also a no-no. Don’t practice those rules? Huh, it’s like you’re picking and choosing what works for you…”

Or: “Are you wearing multiple types of fibers in your clothes?”

One said they liked quoting scripture back to the person. “I always tell them, ‘It says straight to hell, not gay to hell, so I guess you’re the one with a hot destination in your future.’ It gets them every time.”

“Honey that hair is a sin”

Then things got a little shadier.

“Honey that hair is a sin,” was one fierce reply.

“If you don’t sin then Jesus died for nothing” was another.

“Say ‘Hate the sin, love the sinner.’” suggested someone else. “If you want to make it awkward, you can emphasize the last part and wink.”

On the same topic, a tweet went viral earlier this week. It shows his pastor talking to his flock about the story of Sodom and Gomorrah. He forcefully argues that the destruction of the Biblical city “is not about same-gender love, it’s about violence and rape.

“And when you talk about same-gender love, if you equate same-gender love to violent acts, you have disrespected the conversation.”

The tweet has had over 26,000 likes and prompted plenty of thoughts and comments. It might be something to share with someone calling your life a sin.

The black church needs to hear it. pic.twitter.com/MInixTKEvQ — Sampson (@OfficialSampson) December 7, 2022

