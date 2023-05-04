‘Bridgerton’ spin-off features series’ first gay sex scene & it’s royally HOT

Image Credit: ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,’ Netflix

Across two seasons and counting, Netflix’s Regency era drama Bridgerton has become known for ripping the bodice right off any stuffy old period piece genre tropes, titillating its audience with hot young actors and scandalous hookups.

And though the Shonda Rhimes-created franchise has made a habit of casting queer talent—including the sexy Jonathan Bailey as eldest Bridgerton son Anthony, and the fabulous Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte—it has yet to bring gay romance to the screen… until now.

The new spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story focuses on the eponymous queen’s story across two timelines: in 1817 as she (Rosheuvel) pressures her children into producing a royal air, and back in 1761 as she (India Amarteifio) begins her whirlwind, history-making romance with King George (Corey Mylchreest).

It’s then, in 1761, that we meet the royals’ most loyal servants, the Queen’s Man Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) and the King’s Man Reynolds (Freddie Dennis). While they work overtime to protect their respective bosses’ secrets, they’ve got a secret of their own: They’re in love!

Of course, given the time period, these men can’t exactly be open about their relationship. And while official royal business does afford these two plenty of time together, their affair largely plays out behind closed doors.

Speaking of which, in episode two of the series (about 12 minutes in) we’re treated to a little late-night rendezvous between Brimsley and Reynolds, and it’s pretty sexy!

While the Queen and King have a private meeting of their own, the servants steal away to Reynolds’ quarters, where they immediately—and passionately—tear off on another’s clothes. Compared to their rather cold and mannered interactions in public, the tryst is even hotter as they toss each other around and make an attempt to talk shop as they shove their hands down each other’s pants.

Brimsley and Reynolds, moments before they tear each other’s clothes off. | Image Credit: ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,’ Netflix

And there you have it: The first sex scene between two men in Bridgerton history!

(Actually, Queen Charlotte really ratcheted up the horny factor in general. By The Sun‘s count, the spin-off features over 20 steamy sex scenes across its six episodes. In other words, there’s a whole lot of getting-it-on going on!)

Brimsley and Reynolds secret romance is one of the series biggest draws, but it’s also one of its biggest mysteries. At least in the first few episodes, neither character is anywhere to be seen in the later 1871 timeline, which leaves one to wonder: Can their love possibly last? Do they end up together?

We’ll have to get streaming to find out!

In the meantime, we’re just delighted to have series breakout stars Sam Clemmett and Freddie Dennis in our lives. Scroll down below for a few of our favorite shots from their Instagram pages:

All six episodes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are now streaming on Netflix.