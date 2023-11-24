Broken hearts, friends with benefits, & more chosen family tales to stream this holiday weekend

Image Credit: ‘Noah’s Arc,’ Logo

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

After the obligatory family Thanksgiving dinner, it’s time for Friendsgiving! Gathering with your chosen family can be a massive palate cleanser after awkward Turkey Day festivities—and hopefully your friends won’t make you go around the table saying what you’re thankful for. These picks are all about the often complex queer friendships that are so important to our lives.

Read on for movies and television series about queer friendships to stream this weekend.

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy

Written and directed by now-mega producer Greg Berlanti (who is also gay), 2000’s The Broken Hearts Club follows a group of gay friends in West Hollywood. Starring an appealing cast including Timothy Olyphant, Zach Braff, the late John Mahoney, Andrew Keegan, early appearances by Billy Porter and Jennifer Coolidge and— ugh—Dean Cain, The Broken Hearts Club tackles topics like finding your place in the gay community after coming out, drug use, what happens when friends start dating and more. It’s not as comedic as its subtitle would suggest, but this is one of the first LGBTQ+ films that achieved mainstream success. Just… try to ignore Cain.

Available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and DirecTV.

I Think I Do

This 1997 indie gem, directed by Brian Sloan, stars the late Alexis Arquette as Bob, who has strong feelings for his college roommate, Brendan (Christian Maelen). Five years after they graduate, Bob is dating insufferable soap star Sterling (amazing out actor Tuc Watkins), while Brendan is with Sarah (Marianne Hagan). At a wedding, the friend group explodes when Brendan’s true feelings for Bob… come out. This little film wears its low budget on its sleeve, but Arquette’s performance, as well as Watkins’ excellent line delivery, make this sweet movie about friendship and romance worth a watch.

I Think I Do is not officially streaming, but you can watch it in its entirety on YouTube above.

Dare

This 2009 film, directed by Adam Salky, explores the more toxic side of queer friendship. When Alexa (Emmy Rossum) is paired with hunky but moody scene partner Johnny (Zach Gilford) in her high school drama class, the two end up in an intensely sexual relationship while rehearsing a scene from A Streetcar Named Desire. Alexa’s best friend, the gay Ben (Ashley Springer), also befriends Johnny, and the two hook up. As Alexa and Ben both vie for Johnny’s attention, the troubled Johnny begins to feel stifled and used. This movie is a fascinating coming-of-age tale and shows an ephemeral friendship between three interesting and layered kids.

Now streaming on Vudu, Tubi and Kanopy. Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, Google Play, YouTube and Vudu.

Noah’s Arc

This TV series follows a group of queer Black men in Los Angeles. Noah (out actor Darryl Stephens) is a screenwriter who struggles to find work; Alex (Rodney Chester) is an HIV/AIDS educator; Ricky (Christian Vincent) owns a boutique; and Chance (out actor Doug Spearman). The show ran for two seasons and ended with a movie, Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom. Noah’s Arc is a breezy, fun and sexy series we highly recommend.

Now streaming on Paramount Plus.

The Kicker…

Queer Eye has shown us that every straight guy deserves a nice gay friend who will take them shopping, give them advice and help them through life. Take, for instance, Tan France’s attempts at helping Pete Davidson get ready for his girlfriend’s family.