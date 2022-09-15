Burlesque and baroque converge in Bushwick and audiences are thirsty

Pick a card, any card. All bets are off at Company XIV’s latest sultry and seductive night of burlesque and baroque, Cocktail Magique.

The Brooklyn-based theatrical dance troupe helmed by Austin McCormick offers its latest libation, self-described as a “phantasmagoria of miracles.” Don’t worry; there’s a cream for that.

“Cocktail Magique is by far the most environmentally immersive and colorful project we’ve ever done,” said McCormick in a statement. “This new show contains many elements of our core DNA— burlesque, fashion, fabulous chanteuses, but this new direction includes a healthy splash of cocktail-inspired magic and service elements woven into the performance.”

Since 2006, Company XIV has been intoxicating audiences with its eye-popping theatrics created in collaboration with resident designer Zane Pihlström, creating adult-only riffs on classics such as Nutcracker Rouge, Queen of Hearts, and Seven Sins.

The new 62-seat venue, described by Company XIV as “a royal court of sumptuous opulence,” is around the corner from Théâtre XIV, the company’s sister venue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. “An amazing mixture of eclectic people are drawn to this neighborhood, seeking the best in performance, nightlife, food, and drinks,” McCormick said. “I am thrilled to add our beautiful and unexpected new endeavor to the Michelin-starred restaurants, concert venues, cocktail lounges, theaters, drag bars, and nightclubs along Graffiti Alley.”

Not to mention his scantily clad cast members, who prove that flexibility in sequined undergarments is also a tip-worthy trick. Here’s a first look at Cocktail Magique: